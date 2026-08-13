Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus Picks For Brewers-Dodgers, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP offer here and unlock $50 in bonus picks when you spend $10 on the app for MLB and NFL Preseason games tonight.

Unlocking The $50 Bonus With Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP

Before we dive into the games, let’s nail down this fantastic welcome offer. The essential details are provided below.

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New Onyx User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Terms and Conditions 18+, in eligible states Promo Verified On August 13th, 2026

This is an incredible injection of cash designed to get you comfortable with the app. All you need to commit is a $10 minimum deposit and pick to unlock the full $50 in Bonus Picks.

Remember, this offer is strictly for new Onyx customers and you must be 18 years or older and physically present in a state where Onyx is legally operating. Use that exclusive promo code WTOP during registration—it’s the key that unlocks the door to those bigger plays.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Analysis

For those of us looking to maximize the value of our $50 in Bonus Picks, the full-game moneyline provides a straightforward path to wagering on this compelling matchup. The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing at home at Dodger Stadium and enter the game as the slight favorite.

Team Moneyline Los Angeles Dodgers -142 Milwaukee Brewers +129

Where The Value Lies

The Dodgers, as the home favorite at -142, suggest you need to wager $142 to win $100 profit. If you place a $10 cash bet on the Los Angeles Dodgers, a win would return $17.04 ($10 stake plus $7.04 profit).

But this is where the savvy user looks for the real payout. Spending $10 on the underdog Milwaukee Brewers at +129 yields a significantly larger return; a win would result in a total payout of $22.90 ($10 stake plus $12.90 profit). When using bonus picks, which are often single-use stakes, aiming for the underdog with strong backing offers a higher ceiling.

Expert Betting Trends

While the Dodgers are favored due to their home-field advantage and probable starter Roki Sasaki, the numbers tell a story of two very closely matched teams. The Milwaukee Brewers actually hold a slight edge in the overall season standings with a 74-47 record, just one game ahead of the Dodgers (73-48). The Brewers are sending Shane Drohan to the mound.

The tight standings indicate this will be a competitive matchup. While the Dodgers are favored, the Brewers’ strong 74-win record makes them an extremely attractive play as the +129 underdog. I’m always looking to back a strong underdog, especially one with a better overall record, using my bonus funds. This could be a nice pay day if the Brewers pull off the road win.

Diversify Your Action: Deploying Bonus Picks On NFL Preseason

Remember, those $50 in Bonus Picks aren’t tied down just to baseball. The NFL Preseason schedule is heating up, offering low-stakes, high-excitement opportunities to use your newly acquired funds and get familiar with football markets before the regular season begins.

Nothing is better than using house money to bet on a slate of games, and tonight offers three compelling options to spend those bonus picks:

Colts vs. Patriots

Bengals vs. Lions

Cardinals vs. Raiders

Activating The Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP

Ready to join the action and get your $50 in Bonus Picks? Claiming this welcome offer is a simple process designed to get you started quickly and efficiently for the Brewers vs. Dodgers game and the NFL Preseason slate.

To ensure you receive the full bonus, follow these precise step-by-step instructions and use the correct code: