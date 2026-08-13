Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 No-Sweat Bonus for MLB + NFL Picks (Aug. 13)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to enhance their DFS experience on this week’s MLB and NFL preseason action can register with Betr promo code WTOP and grab two $100 no sweat entries. Start the registration process by clicking here.

For a limited time, new users signing up for Betr Picks or Betr Fantasy can claim up to $200 in bonus value. This robust welcome package includes two separate $100 No Sweat entries. If either of your initial entries is unsuccessful, Betr ensures the entry value is returned to you as Betr Bucks, providing a valuable second chance to win. Furthermore, all new sign-ups receive an immediate free pick, available for any game on the daily MLB slate. We also recommend keeping an eye out on the different NFL preseason options as well.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Delivers $200 in No Sweat Entries

Accessing this premium welcome promotion is the most compelling way to start playing on Betr Picks or Betr Fantasy. By utilizing the exclusive new user promotion, you guarantee up to $200 in protected entry value, shielding your initial predictions as you learn the platform.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New Betr User Offer $200 bonus (two separate $100 No Sweat entries + free pick) Terms and Conditions Must be 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) and physically present in a participating state. Bonus Last Verified On August 13, 2026

The Betr welcome offer is structured to allow new users to take an aggressive stance on their initial predictions. New customers who sign up and use the promo code are immediately eligible for up to $200 in welcome value, delivered as two separate $100 No Sweat entries. This means you can place up to two high-value entries, and if they do not succeed, Betr refunds the entry amount back to your account as Betr Bucks. This protection allows new users to approach high-stakes games, such as the battle between the 74-47 Brewers and the 73-48 Dodgers, with confidence.

This powerful welcome package, two $100 No Sweat entries plus an immediate free pick, is strictly reserved for new Betr customers only. Secure this $200 value today and use it to enhance your predictions across the entire MLB schedule.

Thursday MLB DFS Options

The $200 No Sweat entry bonus provides an opportunity to create high-value entries for the Brewers vs. Dodgers matchup. Whether your focus is on predicting pitcher dominance or charting successful hitting streaks, the table below highlights popular player projections available for this contest.

Player Team Hits (Over 0.5 Target Line) Strikeouts (Over X.5 Target Line) Shohei Ohtani LAD -250 N/A Mookie Betts LAD -205 N/A Freddie Freeman LAD -207 N/A Teoscar Hernández LAD -179 N/A Christian Yelich MIL -151 N/A Jackson Chourio MIL -231 N/A Brice Turang MIL -200 N/A Andy Pages LAD -229 N/A Shane Drohan MIL N/A Over 4.5 (-108) Roki Sasaki LAD N/A Over 5.5 (-131)

Mookie Betts has been highly productive, hitting 0.5 or more times in seven of his last nine appearances. Given this consistent production, targeting Betts to record a hit (Over 0.5) is a favorable entry.

For the Brewers, Christian Yelich has been in solid form, exceeding 0.5 hits in three of his last four games overall. He has also maintained a high Total Bases Over 0.5 cover rate (73%) across his last 11 appearances away from home. These positive recent trends make Yelich a strong proposition to exceed 0.5 hits.

How to Activate Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming the $200 No Sweat Entry bonus is a straightforward process designed to get new users into the action quickly, enabling protected plays on high-profile games like the Brewers vs. Dodgers matchup. To ensure you receive the full promotional value, two separate $100 No Sweat tokens and an immediate free pick, follow the simple steps below: