Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for Tuesday MLB Predictions (Aug. 18)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the MLB games scheduled for this Tuesday by using Polymarket promo code WTOP and trading $10 to get $20 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

This bonus can be used for any of the matchups this Tuesday, including the New York Yankees visiting the Baltimore Orioles, the Miami Marlins facing the Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Diego Padres taking on the New York Mets, as well as any MLB game this week. Polymarket will have no shortage of options. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, get $20 bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Offer Last Verified On August 18, 2026

New Polymarket customers can secure a $20 sign-up bonus to use across the MLB slate by trading $10 on the platform. To qualify for this promotion, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. This offer is strictly limited to new Polymarket customers who are establishing an account for the first time. New players can hit the ground running by grabbing this offer in time for Tuesday’s MLB games.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo This Tuesday

Matchup Probability NYY @ BAL NYY 52% / BAL 49% MIA @ PHI PHI 68% / MIA 33% SD @ NYM SD 52% / NYM 49%

For the most tightly contested market of the slate, the New York Yankees travel to face the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees enter as slight favorites, largely fueled by a dominant pitching staff that boasts a 3.26 overall ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. The Orioles will look to counter with their bats; Baltimore holds a narrow offensive advantage with a .720 team OPS and 569 total runs scored, compared to the New York Yankees’ .716 OPS and 551 runs. With the Yankees’ superior run prevention facing off against the Orioles’ slightly more productive lineup, this divisional clash offers an intriguing spot for prediction market traders.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get in on the action and lock in your MLB predictions? Claiming this offer is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to get started:

Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing your standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide a valid proof of identification to secure your account and comply with registration requirements. Apply the Code: Ensure you enter the promo code WTOP during the registration process to qualify for the offer. Fund Your Wallet: Make a first-time deposit of at least $20 to officially activate the promotion.

Once your initial deposit clears, your account will be activated and ready to go. Whether you are looking to back the Phillies at home or you want to pick a winner in the Yankees-Orioles series, Polymarket has you covered for this week’s slate of games. Don’t miss out on the chance to raise the stakes on this week’s MLB games.