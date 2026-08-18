DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Claim $150 MLB Bonus for 14 Days of Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Today is the perfect time for new bettors to step up to the plate, because the latest DraftKings promo code offer unlocks $150 in bonus bets. Just register here and place a simple $5 wager on any of tonight’s MLB games.

The best part? It doesn’t even matter if your bet wins or loses, making this the perfect opportunity to dive into the action and chase bigger payouts with confidence.

Details for This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified August 18, 2026

Bet $5 and Secure $150 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to build a serious bankroll, this DraftKings promo code is an absolute steal. There is nothing better than a guaranteed payout, and unlike older promos where you had to sweat out a win, the outcome of your $5 qualifying bet doesn’t matter here.

Once you place that $5 wager, DraftKings will issue your $150 in bonus bets in installments, broken down into six separate $25 bonus bets. You will get $50 instantly upon placing your qualifying wager. Then, you will receive another $50 on Day 7, and the final $50 on Day 14.

This structure is fantastic because it keeps our bankroll reloaded over two full weeks, giving us plenty of flexibility to handicap multiple series or even try our hand at building some exciting parlays.

MLB Betting Lines for Tuesday

Whether you want to key in on heavy favorites or find value in a slugfest, tonight’s MLB slate offers plenty of intriguing angles. Here is a quick look at the current moneyline and total (O/U) odds for tonight’s matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) Seattle Mariners @ Milwaukee Brewers MIL -151 / SEA +137 7.5 (O -115 / U -105) Atlanta Braves @ Minnesota Twins MIN +113 / ATL -126 8.5 (O -123 / U +102) Chicago White Sox @ Chicago Cubs CHC -163 / CWS +148 9.0 (O -106 / U -114) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies COL +167 / LAD -186 11.5 (O -113 / U -106)

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies

The Dodgers head into Coors Field as heavy -186 moneyline favorites. When handicapping games in the thin Denver air, I always look closely at the total, and this matchup boasts a massive 11.5 runs. I’m keying in on the Dodgers’ bats here. Shohei Ohtani brings a .295 batting average, a .948 OPS, and 78 RBIs to the plate. Alongside Freddie Freeman (.302 average), this lineup is primed to explode. If you want a nice pay day, using a bonus bet on the Over could be a highly strategic move.

Atlanta Braves @ Minnesota Twins

If you prefer finding value in a tighter moneyline on the morning line, I’m looking closely at this clash. The visiting Braves are slightly favored at -126. Atlanta’s Matt Olson has been mashing the ball, racking up 77 RBIs, 67 extra-base hits, and an .893 OPS. But the Twins are tough at home, countering with Byron Buxton and his .849 OPS. With the total set at 8.5, this is a fantastic spot to use one of your $25 bonus bets on a tightly contested game.

Seattle Mariners @ Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee comes in as a solid -151 home favorite against Seattle. Brice Turang is putting together a massive campaign for the Brewers with 75 RBIs, 47 extra-base hits, and an .806 OPS. The Mariners will lean on Randy Arozarena (.276 AVG, .828 OPS) for run production while hoping starting pitcher Bryce Miller (3.37 ERA and 9.0 K/9) can keep the Brewers’ bats in check. Expect a lower-scoring affair with the total set at just 7.5 runs.

Unlocking the Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is you don’t even need to type in a specific DraftKings promo code to get started. Just follow these steps, and we’ll have you ready to bet like a pro in no time:

Create and register an account: Set up a new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity, like your legal name, physical address, date of birth, and email. Make a qualifying deposit: Once you are verified, hit the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $5 using secure payment methods like online banking, PayPal, or a credit/debit card. Place your first wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place a real-money bet of at least $5 on any of tonight’s matchups.

Win or lose, DraftKings will issue your $150 bonus in installments, starting with $50 in bonus bets instantly upon placing the qualifying wager, so you can start chasing those bigger payouts right away.

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