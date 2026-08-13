Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for MLB, Field of Dreams, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the Polymarket promo code WTOP offer here and secure $20 in bonuses for trades on MLB and NFL Preseason games tonight.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP For $20 Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Promo Confirmed August 13, 2026

The Polymarket welcome offer provides new Polymarket customers with a substantial $20 bonus when they get started. This bonus is unlocked immediately after the user makes a first-time trade of at least $10 into their new account using the designated promo code WTOP. This trading capital allows you to move past simple guesses and start employing sophisticated strategies across today’s thrilling sports action, including the Brewers vs. Dodgers showdown, the Phillies vs. Twins game, and the Rangers facing the Angels.

To ensure eligibility, participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically present within an eligible state where Polymarket is legally available. This straightforward activation process ensures you have extra capital in your pocket to navigate the prediction markets and start taking strategic positions on all the day’s biggest events.

Use Polymarket MLB Promo Today: Chasing Value In Today’s Key Matchups

If you’re ready to stop making square bets and start chasing bigger payouts, Polymarket is the place to be. Here is a look at the probabilities for each outcome.

Matchup Probability PHI @ MIN PHI 51% / MIN 50% TEX @ LAA TEX 60% / LAA 41% MIL @ LAD MIL 43% / LAD 58%

Evaluating The PHI @ MIN Showdown

The most tightly contested matchup is the Philadelphia Phillies traveling to face the Minnesota Twins. This is a classic battle of contrasting strengths, amplified by the unique atmosphere of the Field of Dreams game.

The Twins hold a slight advantage offensively, posting a collective .245 batting average and 571 total runs. They rely on their bats to get the job done. The Phillies, however, boast a superior pitching staff with a collective 4.20 ERA and an elite 9.951 K/9 rate.

When handicapping a game this close (a 51.3% implied probability for Minnesota), you have to ask: Will Minnesota’s bats overcome Philadelphia’s ability to generate strikeouts? This is where your bonus capital comes in handy—it lets you make a prediction without risking your core bankroll.

Don’t Forget The Gridiron: NFL Preseason Action Tonight

It might just be preseason, but these games are perfect for trading, too. Remember, these contests provide great opportunities, especially since preseason play can be highly volatile and hard to predict.

Here are the games on the schedule for tonight:

Green Bay Packers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Preseason games are tricky, but that just means there’s more room for error.

Simple Steps To Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to get in on the action and start using your bonus cash on the MLB or NFL? Follow these simple steps to activate your exclusive offer using our code:

Create Account: Create and register your new account here using standard personal information. Verify Identity: Provide the necessary proof of identification for account verification. Enter Code: During the sign-up process, enter the exclusive promo code WTOP. Initial Trade: Make a first-time trade of at least $10 into your new Polymarket account.

Once these steps are completed, your $20 bonus will be instantly activated. Then, you can start making predictions, whether you’re backing the heavy favorite Rangers or looking for a long-shot winner in tonight’s NFL slate. Good luck, and let’s cash some tickets!