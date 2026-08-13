Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 14

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, Aug. 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:55 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, Aug. 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:55 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Fremantle

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice/Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

2:05 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

3 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Markham, Markham, Ontario

3:30 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

4:40 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Richmond, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, Second Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark

9 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

3 p.m.

NBCSN — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.

10 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (taped)

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live

9 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Central Region Championship, Whitestown, Ind.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region Championship, Bristol, Conn.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region Championship, Bristol, Conn.

9 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.

MLB BASEBALL

2:20 p.m.

APPLE TV — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at L.A. Angels (9:38 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)

NFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

CBSSN — English League Championship: Blackburn at Wolverhampton

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Klinger vs. Team Ricketts, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Indiana

10 p.m.

ION — Portland at Seattle

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