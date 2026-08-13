Sports on TV for Friday, Aug. 14

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, Aug. 14
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:55 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Fremantle
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at North Melbourne
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice/Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
2:05 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
3 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Streets of Markham, Markham, Ontario
3:30 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
4:40 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Richmond, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, Second Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark
9 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: FedEx St. Jude Championship, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
3 p.m.
NBCSN — USGA: 2026 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals, Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Pa.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Standard Portland Classic, Second Round, Columbia Edgewater Country Club, Portland, Ore.
10 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Boeing Classic, First Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash. (taped)
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: Danish Golf Championship, Third Round, Great Northern, Kerteminde, Funen, Denmark
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live
9 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Central Region Championship, Whitestown, Ind.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mid-Atlantic Region Championship, Bristol, Conn.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Mountain Region Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Metro Region Championship, Bristol, Conn.
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, West Region Championship, San Bernardino, Calif.
MLB BASEBALL
2:20 p.m.
APPLE TV — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.) OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)
7:15 p.m.
APPLE TV — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at L.A. Angels (9:38 p.m.) OR Colorado at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
CBSSN — English League Championship: Blackburn at Wolverhampton
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited All-Star Cup: Team Klinger vs. Team Ricketts, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA – Live; ATP/WTA 1st Round
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Indiana
10 p.m.
ION — Portland at Seattle
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