Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Claim $20 Prediction Bonus for Tuesday MLB Games (Aug. 4)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By activating Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers will get a $20 bonus after making their first trade of at least $10 on the platform. Click here to get in on the action.

This bonus credit provides immediate value that can be used to trade shares on any of Tuesday’s compelling matchups, such as the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the New York Yankees, or Wednesday’s game featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Chicago Cubs, as well as any other MLB prediction market throughout the rest of this week. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this Polymarket promo.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Trading Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On August 4, 2026

If you are a new Polymarket customer looking to get involved in Tuesday’s MLB action, you can take advantage of a generous $20 bonus. This bonus credit provides an excellent opportunity to build your portfolio while navigating the prediction markets across the current baseball slate, such as the Pittsburgh Pirates squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers.

To unlock the $20 bonus, you simply need to make your first trade of at least $10 after registering your account. Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new Polymarket customers. Additionally, all participants must be 18 years of age or older and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state to successfully claim and use the offer.

Use This MLB Promo on Tuesday

Matchup Probability LAD @ CHC LAD 67% / CHC 34% PIT @ MIL PIT 41% / MIL 60% STL @ NYY STL 36% / NYY 65%

The Dodgers offer strong value as heavy favorites thanks to a highly balanced roster that was just upgraded. Los Angeles recently acquired two-time AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, bolstering an already elite rotation. The Dodgers boast a .772 team OPS and a 3.70 ERA, making them a formidable challenge for a Chicago squad that lags behind with a .753 OPS and a 4.09 ERA. However, the Cubs were also active, adding veteran starters Kevin Gausman and Clay Holmes to shore up their pitching staff for this high-profile series.

In New York, the Yankees are another solid favorite (-173). Their lineup might be hovering around a .724 OPS, but it recently received an injection of power with the acquisition of Luis García Jr., who leads the National League in slugging. The Yankees make their real impact on the mound; they carry an excellent 3.37 team ERA and a stingy 1.19 WHIP. The visiting St. Louis Cardinals bring a much softer pitching staff to the matchup, sporting a 4.16 overall ERA and a 1.34 WHIP, giving New York a clear structural advantage.

How to Redeem Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Getting started and claiming your offer is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the promotion and enter the MLB prediction markets:

Create an Account: Click on any of the links on this page and begin the registration process by entering standard personal information to set up your profile. Verify Your Identity: You will need to provide proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP when prompted. Make Your First Trade: To fully activate the offer, place your first trade of at least $10 on any available market.

Once your first trade is placed, the $20 bonus will be credited to your account, and you will be ready to take your positions on any of Tuesday’s MLB matchups.