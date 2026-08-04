Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get Up to $500 Bonus for Any MLB Game Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can take advantage of Kalshi promo code WTOP ahead of the upcoming MLB slate to receive a dynamic trading bonus that unlocks after executing $25 in trades. Click here to get in on the action.

This welcome offer delivers immediate value for prediction markets across the MLB, including highly anticipated matchups like the St. Louis Cardinals taking on the New York Yankees, the Washington Nationals facing the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Los Angeles Dodgers matching up against the Chicago Cubs, as well as any other MLB games on the schedule this week. Kalshi is raising the bar for first-time players.

Grab Up to $500 in Bonuses With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Before analyzing the upcoming MLB action, whether you are backing the 69-44 Los Angeles Dodgers against the 64-49 Chicago Cubs, tracking the 63-50 New York Yankees against the 56-57 St. Louis Cardinals, or evaluating the 60-53 Philadelphia Phillies against the 55-59 Washington Nationals, you can secure extra trading capital with the latest welcome offer.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Up to $500 trading bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in Michigan or Nevada) Bonus Last Verified On August 4, 2026

To capitalize on this exclusive offer, new Kalshi customers must be at least 18 years old and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Available to users in all 50 states, this promotion unlocks a tiered trading bonus once a user has made $25 in trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets.

Rather than a flat payout, applying this Kalshi promo code delivers a dynamic reward structure:

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus

Once your deposit is secured and your initial trades are placed, you can apply your newly unlocked bonus funds to any MLB prediction markets on the schedule. This capital provides a practical way to engage with the baseball slate with mitigated risk.

Tuesday MLB Preview

Matchup Probability STL @ NYY 36% / 64% WSH @ PHI 28% / 72% LAD @ CHC 66% / 34%

When analyzing these matchups to find the best value on the board, team statistics serve as a reliable guide. In the Dodgers-Cubs contest, Los Angeles presents a well-rounded statistical profile, boasting a stellar .262 team batting average and a sharp 3.70 ERA. The Cubs trail in both categories with a .248 average and a 4.09 ERA, validating the Dodgers’ status as the heavy favorite in the market.

Meanwhile, the Nationals-Phillies clash offers a unique dynamic. Washington actually holds a slight edge at the plate with a .251 batting average compared to Philadelphia’s .237 mark. However, the Phillies make up for it on the mound, maintaining a steady 4.21 team ERA while the Nationals sit with a vulnerable 4.77 ERA. Armed with this insight and your promo code, you can confidently navigate the MLB prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Sign Up

Ready to claim your trading bonus? Activating this welcome offer is straightforward. Follow the step-by-step guide below to ensure you unlock your bonus funds ahead of upcoming matchups like the Dodgers at Cubs, Cardinals at Yankees, or Nationals at Phillies: