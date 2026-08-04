BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Dodgers-Cubs, MLB Games Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new profile using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here to lock in one of two offers before the first pitch of tonight’s Dodgers vs. Cubs matchup and the rest of the MLB slate.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Scores $1,500 Safety Net

Before placing your wagers on upcoming MLB action—such as the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-44) taking on the Chicago Cubs (64-49) or the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-57) challenging the Milwaukee Brewers (69-43)—it is critical to review the specific promotional parameters available in your state.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On August4th, 2026 Verified By WTOP

BetMGM Bonus Code: $1,500 First-Bet Offer Or Bet $10, Get $150

If you are looking to isolate value on the board today, such as the Detroit Tigers (54-58) visiting the Seattle Mariners (55-58), the BetMGM bonus code delivers specific options dictated by your location. Bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia are given a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus if your opening bet is graded as a win.

For users in all other participating U.S. states outside of those four, the structured $1,500 first-bet offer stands as the singular welcome option. Whether you project the Tigers to cover the runline on the road or prefer targeting another market, this promotion allows you to confidently size your opening wager up to $1,500 knowing the bonus bet refund mechanism is in place.

Take Advantage of the BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today

If you are ready to activate your BetMGM bonus code, here is a look at the current moneyline, runline, and total odds for today’s key MLB matchups:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs Moneyline: Dodgers -220 / Cubs +180 Runline: Dodgers -1.5 (-140) / Cubs +1.5 (+115) Total: 8.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline: Pirates +118 / Brewers -145 Runline: Pirates +1.5 (-185) / Brewers -1.5 (+150) Total: 7.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners Moneyline: Tigers +110 / Mariners -135 Runline: Tigers +1.5 (-190) / Mariners -1.5 (-135) Total: 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)



The marquee matchup of the slate features the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-44) visiting Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs (64-49). Based on the projected rotations, Los Angeles will send Tarik Skubal to the mound for his debut to face off against Chicago’s probable starter, Javier Assad. The Dodgers’ offense continues to generate at an elite level, anchored by Shohei Ohtani. Across 395 at-bats, Ohtani is batting .294 while producing a staggering .940 OPS and 67 RBI, illustrating premium barrel contact and run production. Freddie Freeman adds incredible stability to the top of the lineup, carrying a .309 batting average into the contest.

Elsewhere, the National League Central division-leading Milwaukee Brewers (69-43) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (57-57) at American Family Field. Milwaukee catcher William Contreras enters the game hitting .268 with 57 RBI, presenting a threat to Pittsburgh’s probable pitcher, Jared Jones. The Pirates will counter with consistent bat-to-ball skill from Nick Gonzales (.309 average, 50 RBI) and steady run production from Bryan Reynolds, who has already driven in 63 runs this season.

Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Getting started and executing your welcome offer is a streamlined process. To capitalize on today’s MLB slate, follow these steps to securely register and activate the promotion:

First, new users must create an account here. The sportsbook will prompt you to input standard verification data—including your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to accurately confirm your identity and geolocation. During registration, it is critical to input the code TOP1500.

Once your account is verified, you must finalize a deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure banking methods.

After the deposit clears, you are ready to execute your qualifying wager. Whether you are backing the Seattle Mariners (55-58) at home or taking the Detroit Tigers (54-58) as a road underdog, placing this initial wager will officially trigger your welcome reward.