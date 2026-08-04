FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus or Claim Your Predicts Offer (Aug. 4)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register with the FanDuel promo code offer here, you can lock in $1,000 total in bet reset tokens for tonight’s MLB action and more.

Additionally, you can trade any amount with FanDuel Predicts here (iPhone) or here (Android) for a $25 welcome bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Offer Overview

Before locking in your wagers, here is a breakdown of exactly what the current welcome offer entails:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days. (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On August 4th, 2026

Available strictly for new FanDuel customers, this promotion provides a highly structured way to build your bankroll. By signing up and committing to the requirements, your initial action unlocks a sequence of rewards: you get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 days, bringing the total potential value up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens. Bet $5 each of your first five days after signing up to get a $200 bet reset token.

Importantly, there is no odds limit on your first real-money wager. This gives you complete flexibility when evaluating the MLB board. Whether you prefer the safety of a heavy moneyline favorite or want to target an underdog for a higher potential payout, your initial $5 bet qualifies you for the promotion without any restrictive odds requirements.

FanDuel MLB Tuesday Odds

Before making your selections, it helps to understand how the market is pricing the action. Here are the current odds for the moneyline, runline, and totals for today’s available matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Washington Nationals @ Philadelphia Phillies WSH: +245 PHI: -270 WSH: +1.5 (+116) PHI: -1.5 (-140) 8.5 (O: -124 / U: +102) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs LAD: -190 CHC: +176 LAD: -1.5 (-128) CHC: +1.5 (+106) 9 (O: -115 / U: -105) Detroit Tigers @ Seattle Mariners DET: +110 SEA: -120 DET: +1.5 (-205) SEA: -1.5 (+168) 7.5 (O: -115 / U: -105)

Matchup Spotlight: Dodgers at Cubs

The most intriguing matchup tonight takes place at Wrigley Field, where the Chicago Cubs host the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles is sending Tarik Skubal to the mound for the first time to face Chicago’s Javier Assad.

Offensively, the Dodgers pack plenty of power, having slugged 145 home runs alongside a .772 team OPS. The Cubs’ lineup remains highly competitive, however, launching 139 home runs with a .753 OPS to keep things interesting on paper.

Let’s break down the math if you are using your $5 qualifying bet on this marquee game:

Moneyline: Backing the Dodgers at -190 nets a profit of $2.63. Taking a swing on the underdog Cubs at +176 yields an $8.80 profit.

Backing the Dodgers at -190 nets a profit of $2.63. Taking a swing on the underdog Cubs at +176 yields an $8.80 profit. Runline: A $5 wager on Los Angeles to cover -1.5 at -128 would profit $3.91. Betting on Chicago at +1.5 (+106) would bring in $5.30 in profit.

Activate Your FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this offer is a frictionless process. Most notably, absolutely no promo code needs to be entered to secure your tokens.

Follow these exact steps to activate the offer:

Register: Create and verify your new FanDuel account here. Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 into your account. Wager: Place your first real-money bet of $5. Remember, there are no odds restrictions on this initial wager, allowing you to choose any market—from backing the Dodgers at Wrigley Field to taking a shot on an underdog. Repeat this for five days to get each of your $200 in bet reset tokens from this offer.

Remember, you can also get $25 in bonuses from FanDuel Predicts here (iPhone) or here (Android).