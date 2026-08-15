Picault, Muyumba score goals, Atlanta beats Red Bulls 2-1 to snap 7-game winless skid

ATLANTA (AP) — Fafà Picault scored the go-ahead goal in the 82nd minute, Tristan Muyumba scored for the second consecutive…

ATLANTA (AP) — Fafà Picault scored the go-ahead goal in the 82nd minute, Tristan Muyumba scored for the second consecutive game, and Atlanta United rallied to beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a seven-game winless streak.

Atlanta (4-12-3), which had lost back-to-back games, won for the first time since a 3-1 home victory over Montreal on May 2.

Miguel Almiron chipped a first-touch cross from the right side to the back post and Picault, who was left unmarked, put away a header from point-blank range that deflected off goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who finished with one save.

Emil Forsberg gave the Red Bulls (7-8-4) a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. Julian Hall intercepted a clearance attempt at the left edge of the penalty box and dropped it back to Adri Mehmeti near the edge of penalty arc. Mehmeti tapped a pass through a trio of defenders to Forsberg, who beat goalkeeper Lucas Hoyos one on one.

Muyumba took a short pass from Alexey Miranchuk and calmly flicked a rising shot from the top of the penalty box inside the right post to make it 1-1 in the 69th.

Hoyos stopped two shots.

The Red Bulls are 10-3-6 with a plus-15 goal differential against Atlanta in the regular season, 5-3-3 at Mercedes Benz Stadium.

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