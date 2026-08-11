Phillies bring road win streak into matchup with the Cardinals

Philadelphia Phillies (64-56, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-60, third in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Philadelphia Phillies (64-56, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (59-60, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Cristopher Sanchez (15-4, 2.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 174 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (12-6, 3.63 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies -170, Cardinals +144; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies visit the St. Louis Cardinals aiming to extend a three-game road winning streak.

St. Louis has a 59-60 record overall and a 30-34 record in home games. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.13 ERA, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Philadelphia has a 32-26 record in road games and a 64-56 record overall. The Phillies rank eighth in MLB play with 149 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Burleson has 29 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs while hitting .284 for the Cardinals. Jordan Walker is 14 for 46 with a home run over the last 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 50 extra base hits (14 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs). Bryce Harper is 9 for 33 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Phillies: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Rajcic: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Caleb Kilian: 15-Day IL (oblique), Aaron Nola: day-to-day (knee), Rafael Marchan: 10-Day IL (knee), Tanner Banks: 60-Day IL (forearm), Brad Keller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Johan Rojas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adolis Garcia: 60-Day IL (lat)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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