Mets face the Braves leading series 1-0

New York Mets (53-67, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (71-48, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Tuesday,…

New York Mets (53-67, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (71-48, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Nolan McLean (8-7, 3.51 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Braves: Martin Perez (7-6, 3.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -129, Mets +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets bring a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 71-48 record overall and a 39-21 record in home games. The Braves have a 26-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York has a 28-33 record in road games and a 53-67 record overall. The Mets have a 26-46 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Mets lead the season series 7-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Olson has 29 doubles and 34 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 12 for 38 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Carson Benge leads the Mets with a .270 batting average, and has 15 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, 35 walks and 47 RBIs. Francisco Lindor is 13 for 41 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Reynaldo Lopez: 15-Day IL (knee), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Devin Williams: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (forearm), Juan Soto: 10-Day IL (calf), Cionel Perez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hand), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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