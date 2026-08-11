Marlins open 3-game series with the Pirates

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-62, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (60-59, third in the NL East) Miami; Tuesday, 6:40…

Pittsburgh Pirates (58-62, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (60-59, third in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Paul Skenes (9-10, 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 162 strikeouts); Marlins: Eury Perez (5-9, 3.61 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 121 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates -120, Marlins +102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday to open a three-game series.

Miami is 60-59 overall and 36-24 at home. The Marlins have the seventh-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .326.

Pittsburgh has a 58-62 record overall and a 28-32 record on the road. The Pirates have gone 41-18 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otto Lopez has nine home runs, 24 walks and 53 RBIs while hitting .318 for the Marlins. Kyle Stowers is 12 for 37 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Brandon Lowe leads the Pirates with 51 extra base hits (25 doubles, a triple and 25 home runs). Jake Mangum is 12 for 38 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .252 batting average, 2.62 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Pirates: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: William Kempner: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Stowers: day-to-day (hamstring), Anthony Bender: 15-Day IL (shin), Robby Snelling: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Meyer: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Nardi: 60-Day IL (ribs), Ronny Henriquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adam Mazur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Pirates: Endy Rodriguez: day-to-day (hip), Oneil Cruz: 60-Day IL (hand), Mitch Keller: 60-Day IL (arm), Ryan O’Hearn: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Konnor Griffin: 60-Day IL (finger)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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