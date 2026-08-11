Padres host the Brewers, look to continue home win streak

Milwaukee Brewers (74-45, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (63-57, third in the NL West) San Diego;…

Milwaukee Brewers (74-45, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (63-57, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Kyle Harrison (9-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Padres: Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.07 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers -142, Padres +121; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep a three-game home win streak going when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego has a 63-57 record overall and a 35-26 record at home. The Padres have gone 39-17 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Milwaukee has a 33-23 record on the road and a 74-45 record overall. The Brewers have a 22-9 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. has 25 doubles, two triples and 11 home runs while hitting .280 for the Padres. Jackson Merrill is 14 for 39 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Brice Turang has 16 home runs, 65 walks and 74 RBIs while hitting .270 for the Brewers. Jake Bauers is 12 for 35 with a double, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .255 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Brewers: 6-4, .222 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nick Pivetta: 60-Day IL (elbow), Samad Taylor: 10-Day IL (oblique), Lucas Giolito: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Morgan: 15-Day IL (knee), Jason Adam: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Ramon Laureano: 60-Day IL (hip), Bryan Hoeing: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Joey Ortiz: day-to-day (neck), Sal Frelick: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Cooper Pratt: 10-Day IL (hamstring), JoJo Romero: 15-Day IL (appendix), Joel Kuhnel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brian Fitzpatrick: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rob Zastryzny: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Quinn Priester: 60-Day IL (wrist), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (forearm)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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