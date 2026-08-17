Pakistan captain Babar in doubt for start of desperation test series in England

Two teams desperate for success meet when England and Pakistan begin a three-test series on Wednesday in Leeds. Neither has…

Two teams desperate for success meet when England and Pakistan begin a three-test series on Wednesday in Leeds.

Neither has won a series of two tests or more in almost two years. England’s last such triumph was in December 2024 in New Zealand. Pakistan’s last was in October that same year at home against England.

Since then there’s been mainly suffering.

England’s Ashes series in Australia unravelled in less than 11 days. England was blown away as coach Brendon McCullum overestimated and underprepared his side, and captain Ben Stokes lost faith in Bazball.

England had a chance to wipe the slate clean but McCullum and Stokes stayed. In June, Stokes over-celebrated a win against New Zealand achieved on a trashy Lord’s pitch and was suspended, and the no-nonsense Kiwis ruthlessly came from behind and took the series.

McCullum was sacked as the test coach, while Stokes retired after a selfish last grasp at glory in Nottingham.

Doubts about England’s leadership succession planning emerged when the captaincy was given to Joe Root ahead of test vice-captain and white-ball skipper Harry Brook, who was endorsed by Stokes.

Root has won only one of his last 18 tests as captain and his tactics baffled at The Oval in June while Stokes was absent. But Root said one of the big reasons he selflessly agreed to lead again was to develop a deep relationship with new coach Stephen Fleming that Stokes had with McCullum.

But Fleming will miss the Pakistan series. He was appointed in July with permission to return to his New Zealand family having just split with Chennai Super Kings.

Fleming and England will come together for the South Africa tour in December. Marcus Trescothick has interim charge and only two full training days before the first test after most of the squad were involved in the Hundred.

Captain Babar a doubt to start

Similar to Root, Babar Azam was given a second stint as Pakistan captain. Shan Masood was sacked after Pakistan was swept in Bangladesh 2-0 in May and equalled its worst losing streak overseas at seven consecutive tests.

Babar, steady but unambitious as captain, thrives with the responsibility with a batting average above 50. His team lost a record eighth straight test last month in the Caribbean but they ended the streak two weeks ago against the West Indies in Port of Spain to bring some confidence to England.

However, Babar is a doubt for Headingley due to a hand injury received in the West Indies and again in a three-day warmup match last week. He will be a game-day decision, fast bowler Mohammad Abbas said on Monday.

If Babar misses out, Saud Shakeel and Awais Zafar will fill the middle order. Shakeel missed the West Indies tests over fitness concerns but scored a century in the warmup game, and Zafar debuted in the second West Indies test.

Masood broke his left index finger in the first West Indies test and missed the second but has been practicing. If Masood is still unfit, Abdullah Shafique will continue at No. 3; in his first test since October he scored 160 not out in the Port of Spain win.

Pakistan won there on a turning pitch that the visitor predicted by choosing two spinners, Sajid Khan and Ali Usman. They took 14 of the 19 West Indies wickets.

Pakistan may go the two-spinner route again because of England’s summer-long drought. Headingley traditionally helps seam and spin.

England opener Emilio Gay, back from a shoulder injury, also played in the warmup but made a pair, caught at second slip and caught behind.

England’s lineup was mostly set two weeks ago. Jordan Cox will bat at No. 3 for the injured Jacob Bethell and Dan Lawrence, recalled after two years, is first to try and fill Stokes’ allrounder role.

Lawrence’s off-spin allows England to play a fourth seamer. But Ollie Robinson may miss out with his wife expecting their first child.

What the team doesn’t have to worry about is a midnight curfew. Root ditched it.

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