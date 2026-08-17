Injured Jonas Vingegaard ends season following Tour de France crash

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard will not race again this season after fracturing a…

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two-time Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard will not race again this season after fracturing a collarbone at the Tour de France, his team said Monday.

Vingegaard won the Giro d’Italia — completing a career sweep of the three Grand Tours — and Paris-Nice stage race in a successful first half of the season, then crashed out of the Tour de France’s 15th stage a month ago as his great rival Tadej Pogačar dominated.

“Due to the collarbone injury, the start of my training has been delayed and it is not possible for me to get back to top level in the coming period,” Vingegaard said in a statement released by Team Visma-Lease a Bike.

The 29-year-old Dane’s only realistic targets would have been the world championships road race in Montreal on Sept. 27 and the one-day classic Tour of Lombardy on Oct. 10.

“The focus is on preparing optimally for the goals of the 2027 season,” Vingegaard said.

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