Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Grab $50 Bonus for MLB Predictions (Aug. 18)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than stepping up to the plate with a loaded bankroll, and new customers have a real chance to do exactly that. By locking in the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP when you register here, you can claim an exclusive “Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks” welcome offer ahead of the MLB slate of games today.

We’re in this together, so I’m here to show you exactly how to leverage these bonus picks across any of the MLB games happening this week. Whether you are tracking the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Dodgers, this bonus ensures you are ready to tackle the entire league schedule and chase a nice pay day.

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $50 Welcome Offer

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Terms and Conditions 18+, in present states Date Last Verified August 18, 2026

I’m always looking for the smartest entry point, and this offer is a home run. To qualify, you just need to be one of the eligible new Onyx Odds customers creating a first-time account. Once you are signed up, simply spend $10 on your first entry. No matter how that initial wager performs, Onyx Odds will automatically reward your account with $50 in bonus picks for your MLB predictions.

Keep in mind, Onyx Odds is available in most states, but you must be at least 18 years old to play and physically present in a state where the platform is legally operating. If you meet those marks, you’re fully equipped to deploy your bonus picks on tonight’s MLB slate. I’m already looking at great spots on the card, like the St. Louis Cardinals (64-62) visiting the Cincinnati Reds (60-65) or the San Diego Padres (67-59) taking on the New York Mets (57-69) under the lights at Citi Field.

MLB Matchups and Moneylines on Tuesday

When I’m handicapping the daily card, I find there’s a distinct advantage in attacking full-game moneylines. Picking the outright winner simplifies our strategy, giving us a clear, straightforward path to profit. Here are the current moneyline odds for today’s MLB games:

Matchup Favorite (ML) Underdog (ML) New York Yankees @ Baltimore Orioles Yankees (-113) Orioles (+101) St. Louis Cardinals @ Cincinnati Reds Cardinals (-117) Reds (+105) Detroit Tigers @ Pittsburgh Pirates Pirates (-142) Tigers (+128) San Diego Padres @ New York Mets Padres (-113) Mets (+102) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies Dodgers (-186) Rockies (+167)

If we are looking to maximize that $10 qualifying entry, the late-night matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies is my prime target. The Dodgers are heavy favorites on the morning line at -186. A $10 entry on Los Angeles yields a safe $5.38 profit, for a $15.38 total payout.

But if you want to swing for the fences and chase a bigger payout, placing that $10 on the underdog Rockies (+167) returns a $16.70 profit (a total payout of $26.70). When checking the season records to find the smartest play, I’m backing Los Angeles; they boast a stellar 75-51 record, while the Rockies are sputtering at 50-75.

I’m also eyeing the New York Yankees visiting the Baltimore Orioles. The Yankees are narrow road favorites at -113, meaning a $10 bet nets an $8.85 profit ($18.85 total). If you back the hometown O’s at +101, a $10 wager earns a $10.10 profit ($20.10 total). The Yankees enter the series with a strong 69-55 record, giving them a clear handicapping advantage over a Baltimore squad currently sitting below .500 at 61-64.

Signing Up with the Onyx Odds Promo Code

Ready to jump into the action? Securing your welcome bonus is a breeze. I’ve laid out the exact steps we need to take so you can lock in those bonus picks before the first pitch:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here by filling in standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth). Verify Your Identity: Provide a quick proof of ID to securely verify your account details. Apply the Code: Enter the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP when prompted during the registration process. Make a Qualifying Entry: Deposit your funds and spend $10 on your first contest. Claim Your Reward: Once your initial $10 is spent, Onyx Odds will automatically unlock your $50 in Bonus Picks to use on your MLB predictions.

After your account is verified and the bonus is active, you are completely free to use those picks on any MLB game this week.