Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 Bonus For Astros-Yankees, MLB Tuesday (Aug. 25)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register your new profile using the Onyx Odds promo code WTOP here and get $50 in bonus picks when you spend $10 on the app for tonight’s MLB slate.

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Details

Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP New Onyx Odds User Offer Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Promotion Verified On August 25th, 2026

Offer Overview

The latest Onyx Odds promo code unlocks a fantastic opportunity specifically tailored for new Onyx Odds customers. When you register for a new account, you get to take advantage of their highly generous “Spend $10, Get $50 in Bonus Picks” welcome offer. Here’s how I look at it: if you spend your initial $10 on today’s MLB slate—say, building an entry around the 65-66 Houston Astros taking on the 74-56 New York Yankees—Onyx Odds automatically spots your account $50 in bonus picks to use on future games. We love building a bankroll with house money! To qualify, keep in mind a few standard rules of the game. Users must be at least 18 years old to play and physically present in a state where Onyx Odds is available. Luckily, Onyx Odds operates in most states, so the vast majority of us baseball fans can easily claim this bonus and start locking in our picks for exciting matchups like the Tampa Bay Rays visiting the Detroit Tigers.

Use Onyx Odds MLB Promo On This Week’s Games

The smartest way to take advantage of your “Spend $10, Get $50” welcome offer is by diving straight into the full-game moneylines across this week’s MLB matchups:

Matchup Favorite (ML) Underdog (ML) Philadelphia Phillies at Seattle Mariners Seattle Mariners (-111) Philadelphia Phillies (-106) Houston Astros at New York Yankees New York Yankees (-140) Houston Astros (+127)

If you are looking to place your qualifying $10 bet, the matchup between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees presents an intriguing scenario. If we back the chalk and place a $10 wager on the favored Yankees (-140), we would see a profit of $7.14 if New York defends its home turf. But if you’re like me and love finding value in a live dog, a $10 bet on the underdog Astros at +127 would return a sweet $12.70 in profit if Houston pulls off the upset. Out in Seattle, the odds reflect a true coin-flip between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners. A $10 play on the slightly favored Mariners (-111) nets $9.01 in winnings, while backing the underdog Phillies (-106) secures a $9.43 profit. When we’re handicapping these games, overarching team records are a great starting point for identifying the better bets. The Yankees boast a stellar 74-56 record, anchored by a pitching staff holding opponents to a measly .224 batting average. The Astros sit just below the .500 mark at 65-66. Meanwhile, the Phillies roll in with a strong 73-59 record, despite being slight underdogs against the 63-69 Mariners. Factoring in these records with the current moneyline odds gives us a solid foundation as we lock in our picks and grab our $50 in bonuses.

Redeem The Onyx Odds Promo Code WTOP Offer

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, hassle-free process. To get started and unlock those extra picks before the first pitch is even thrown, just follow these simple steps we’ve laid out:

Register an Account: Click here and create a new account. You’ll need to drop in standard personal information (like your name, email address, and date of birth) and provide proof of identification to get your account verified. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, this is the crucial part—make sure to enter the promo code WTOP so you are fully eligible for the welcome offer. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Once your account is verified and funded, spend your first $10 on a qualifying entry. Claim Your Bonus: After making that initial $10 play, you’ll instantly unlock $50 in Bonus Picks!

You can take that $50 in Bonus Picks and unleash it on any MLB game this week. Whether you want to put your bonuses toward the surging 77-53 Tampa Bay Rays as they face the 61-69 Detroit Tigers, or save them to string together a bigger entry later in the week, Onyx Odds gives us the flexibility to build our bankrolls on our own terms.