Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $25 Bonus for Astros-Yankees, Dodgers-Braves, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the most recent Kalshi promo code WTOP offer here and lock in a $25 bonus when you trade $25 on the app for tonight’s busy MLB slate.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For $25 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $25 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Promo Verified On August 25th, 2026

This offer is exclusively available for new Kalshi customers, providing a straightforward $25 sign-up bonus to use across their prediction markets. To qualify for the reward, users must first make a first-time deposit of at least $1. After funding the account, simply make $25 in trades on the platform. Once that cumulative threshold is reached, the $25 bonus is instantly unlocked.

Because Kalshi operates legally in most US states, anyone 18 and older can easily enter the market and use their qualifying trades on today’s exciting MLB slate. Whether you want to predict the outcome of the Houston Astros taking on the New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers battling the Atlanta Braves, or the Baltimore Orioles facing the St. Louis Cardinals, this welcome offer is a practical way to build your initial bankroll.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability HOU @ NYY HOU 43% / NYY 57% LAD @ ATL LAD 59% / ATL 41% BAL @ STL BAL 46% / STL 54%

If you use your initial $25 in qualifying trades on today’s heaviest favorite, the Los Angeles Dodgers, a winning prediction nets you $16.08 in profit. Conversely, successfully backing the day’s heaviest underdog, the Atlanta Braves, returns $34.73 in profit if they secure the upset.

Looking closer at that premier Dodgers-Braves matchup, Los Angeles holds clear offensive advantages that justify their favored status. The Dodgers’ lineup boasts a .258 team batting average, a .761 OPS, and 653 total runs scored. By comparison, Atlanta’s offense has produced a .246 average, a .722 OPS, and 614 runs. However, the Braves could keep things tight on the mound; their pitching staff sports a 3.60 ERA, which slightly edges out the Dodgers’ 3.67 mark, though Los Angeles maintains a superior 1.158 WHIP.

Steps To Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your $25 sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer and start trading on tonight’s action, whether you are eyeing the Houston Astros taking on the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Atlanta Braves:

Sign Up: Create and register your new account here by entering standard personal information and providing valid proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: When prompted during the registration process, be sure to use promo code WTOP to opt into the welcome offer. Fund Your Account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account. Start Trading: Make $25 worth of trades on the platform.

It is important to note that you do not have to make a single trade worth $25 to qualify for the bonus. You can spread your predictions out—perhaps placing a few smaller trades on the Dodgers-Braves matchup and others on the Astros-Yankees game. As long as your total sum of trades reaches the $25 threshold, the $25 sign-up bonus will be unlocked and made available in your account.