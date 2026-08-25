BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Dodgers-Braves, Tuesday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here and lock in one of two rewards for tonight’s MLB slate and more.









BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer Details

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed Aug. 25th, 2026 Verified By WTOP

Whether you are targeting the Boston Red Sox (72-59) as slight road favorites against the Miami Marlins (67-65) or analyzing runline data for another matchup on the diamond, the BetMGM bonus code provides measurable flexibility for new players. Users located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia get a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which injects $150 in bonus bets into your account if your initial $10 qualifying wager wins.

For users in all other participating U.S. states, the $1,500 first-bet offer serves as the standard available welcome promotion. Analytically speaking, this offer allows you to wager up to $1,500 on your very first bet with mitigated downside. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in bonus bets, equipping you with the necessary capital to re-enter the MLB betting markets without immediately depleting your initial deposit.

BetMGM MLB Tuesday Odds

With a data-rich slate of games on the diamond, there is no better time to utilize the BetMGM bonus code. Here is a look at the current odds for today’s key MLB games:

Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta Braves Moneyline: LAD -160 / ATL +135 Runline: LAD -1.5 (+105) / ATL +1.5 (-130) Total: 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)

Boston Red Sox at Miami Marlins Moneyline: BOS -170 / MIA +140 Runline: BOS -1.5 (+105) / MIA +1.5 (-130) Total: 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Texas Rangers at Chicago White Sox Moneyline: TEX -110 / CWS -110 Runline: TEX -1.5 (+155) / CWS +1.5 (-190) Total: 7.5 (Over +105 / Under -125)



The marquee matchup of the evening features the Los Angeles Dodgers traveling to Truist Park to face the Atlanta Braves. The Dodgers enter as road favorites, a position heavily supported by the spectacular underlying metrics of designated hitter Shohei Ohtani. Producing a .288 batting average alongside 30 home runs and 80 RBIs, Ohtani establishes a remarkably high floor for daily player prop markets. The Braves counter with substantial power profiles in their own lineup, anchored by Matt Olson, who has slugged 36 home runs and driven in 77 runs while maintaining a .258 batting average.

Meanwhile, the Texas Rangers hit the road as slight moneyline favorites against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Texas will lean heavily on shortstop Corey Seager, who enters the contest looking to add to his 13 home runs and 34 RBIs on the season. Whether the data points you toward backing the heavy hitters in Atlanta or laying the runline on Texas, BetMGM offers an optimal framework for placing your wagers.

Activate The BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward, logical process. To activate the offer before tonight’s first pitch, follow these precise steps:

Register Your Account: Create and register a new account with BetMGM here by providing standard personal information, such as your name, residential address, date of birth, and email address. Apply the Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, ensure you enter the code TOP1500. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, deposit a minimum of $10 using one of the secure banking methods provided by the sportsbook to successfully activate the offer. Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place your qualifying bet. Whether you project an edge backing the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road against the Atlanta Braves or find value in the matchup between the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox, your first bet will qualify for your selected welcome offer.

With your account fully registered and funded, you are properly equipped to navigate the remainder of the MLB season with BetMGM.