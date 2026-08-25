ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10, Get $20 Bonus for Dodgers-Braves, MLB Games (Aug. 25)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new profile using the ProphetX promo code WTOP here and unlock $20 in bonuses when you trade just $10 on tonight’s Dodgers-Braves game and more.

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Trading Bonus

ProphetX Promo Code WTOP New ProphetX User Offer Trade $10, get $20 in bonuses Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in eligible US states Information Verified On August 25, 2026

It does stand to reason that the smartest bettors take advantage of market inefficiencies and promotional leverage. Eligible new ProphetX customers can easily claim this welcome offer to receive $20 in bonuses after making a qualifying trade of just $10. Once your initial trade is settled on the peer-to-peer exchange platform, your bonus cash is unlocked and ready to deploy. You must be at least 18 years of age to participate. Once that bonus hits your account, it is time to hunt for value. You can immediately put it into action on today’s compelling MLB matchups, whether you want to back a heavy favorite or take a flyer on a live underdog. Getting involved in the Dodgers-Braves series, fading the Astros against the Yankees, or backing the Red Sox in Miami has never been a more lucrative proposition.

Use ProphetX MLB Promo Today

Matchup Moneyline HOU @ NYY HOU +132 / NYY -134 LAD @ ATL LAD 146 / ATL +142 BOS @ MIA BOS -152 / MIA +150

When we put a lot of stock into the underlying metrics, the Dodgers-Braves matchup presents a fascinating clash. Los Angeles holds a distinct advantage at the plate, boasting a .258 team batting average and a .761 OPS, compared to Atlanta’s .246 average and .722 OPS. However, the Braves actually edge out the Dodgers on the mound with a slightly better team ERA (3.60 vs. 3.67). This situational context sets the stage for a tight, high-leverage battle where finding the right price is everything. Meanwhile, the Yankees are positioned as solid home favorites against the Astros, and the data backs up the price. We’ve seen time and time again that elite pitching dictates outcomes, and New York’s staff has been stellar with a collective 3.20 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP. Houston’s staff has struggled immensely by comparison, carrying a 4.63 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. Official Prediction: Back the Yankees. The statistical mismatch on the mound offers genuine value against a struggling Houston pitching staff.

Activate The ProphetX Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started with your new account and claiming your bonus cash on the peer-to-peer exchange platform is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to ensure you are locking in your edge:

Create an Account: Register for a new account here by providing standard personal information (such as your legal name, date of birth, phone number and email address). Verify Identity: Provide the required proof of identification to ensure a safe, secure, and regulated experience. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP. Make a Deposit & Trade: Complete your first deposit and execute a $10 trade on the exchange.

Once your initial $10 trade is finalized, ProphetX will automatically credit your account with $20 in bonuses to use on the peer-to-peer exchange platform.