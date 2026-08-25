Top priority is ‘stopping data centers’: Loudoun Supervisor Juli Briskman announces run for board chair

Loudoun Supervisor Juli Briskman announced a run for board chair, saying she wants to curb data center growth and its impact on county residents.

In the so-called “data center capital of the world,” Algonkian District Supervisor Juli Briskman told WTOP she will run for chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors in Virginia next year, with a top priority of “stopping data centers.”

Briskman’s announcement sets up a potential Democratic primary against current board chair Phyllis Randall, who has held the position for nearly 11 years.

“I’ve been trying to push back on the unconstrained, uncontrolled growth of data centers in the county,” Briskman said during an interview at her home. “I think the current chair and current leadership on Loudoun County’s board of supervisors has been very pro-data center and missing opportunities to have a balance.”

According to Loudoun County’s 2026 Data Center Guidelines report, there are 209 completed data center buildings, with more under construction. The county’s Department of Economic Development says data center actual tax revenues in FY24 totaled $875 million, which is $35 million more than the county’s general operations budget.

“People moved to Loudoun County for our excellent schools, they moved to Loudoun County because they think it’s a great area to invest in their forever home,” Briskman said. “And these data centers and all the infrastructure that’s required is really threatening that livability of Loudoun County.”

“Loudouners have been told for years and years that we don’t have a choice, when it comes to big corporations basically running roughshod over our county,” Briskman said while sitting at her dining room table. “I feel that Loudouners are tired of it, and all the commensurate infrastructure that comes with the data centers, and I think Loudoun County is ready for new leadership in that regard.”

Randall has not announced whether she will run for reelection. According to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP), a campaign committee to support a potential Randall run for chair already had more than $76,000 on hand.

Asked to comment about Briskman’s announcement, Randall told WTOP: “Anyone has the right to run for public office, and I respect that process. My focus remains on serving the people of Loudoun, addressing the issues in front of us, and continuing the work residents elected me to do.”

Briskman said her vision for data center development in Loudoun differs from Randall’s.

“I think that if you look at our voting records, the voters will see that my stance on data centers has been consistent. I have consistently voted against rezoning property in Loudoun County to data center use when it should be residential use, flex industrial to help our small businesses, maybe even small manufacturing use,” Briskman said.

Infrastructure projects tied to data center growth remain controversial, including a proposed rural transmission line project in rural parts of the county.

“PJM and Dominion have planned power lines in our community without engaging our community,” Briskman said. “Now we find out they’re planning to put these five hundred kilowatt power lines through people’s backyards.”

Randall said, “There will be plenty of time to discuss differences in temperament and governing styles, constituent services, priorities and an honest accounting of votes and our records.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.