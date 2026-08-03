Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Bonus For Dodgers-Cubs, MLB Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Get in on one of the best welcome offers out there by clicking here and signing up with the Novig promo code WTOP50 in time for today’s MLB slate and more.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 Coins For MLB Monday Games

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New Novig User Offer Spend $25, get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Promotion Confirmed On August 3rd, 2026

We put a lot of stock in welcome offers that provide a genuine edge right out of the gate. Exclusively available for new Novig users, registering and making a qualifying $25 purchase on the platform automatically rewards first-time players with $50 in Novig coins to use in free mode. This welcome offer provides an immediate injection of capital, allowing you to maximize your initial deposit while hunting for favorable odds or a lucrative longshot.

With a jam-packed sports schedule, there is no shortage of action to utilize your newly acquired Novig coins on. New users can immediately apply their $50 coins to exciting matchups on the diamond, such as backing the road favorite Los Angeles Dodgers as they travel to Wrigley Field to take on the Chicago Cubs. Whether you are playing today’s slate or looking ahead at futures prices, this promotion offers the ultimate flexibility to get started.

Novig MLB Monday Markets

Matchup Moneyline Total (O/U) SD @ ARI SD +108 / ARI -111 8.5 (O -125 / U +117) LAD @ CHC LAD -115 / CHC +113 7.5 (O -120 / U +117) PIT @ MIL PIT +135 / MIL -141 8.5 (O +106 / U -111)

If you are looking for the sharpest spots to deploy your promo today, the Los Angeles Dodgers stand out as an appealing moneyline play on the road. We’ve seen time and time again that elite offense dictates the market, and LA’s lineup has been formidable. They’ve launched 143 home runs while maintaining a strong .771 OPS and a .262 team batting average. Justin Wrobleski is the probable starter for Los Angeles, backed by a pitching staff sporting a collective 3.64 ERA. They hold a distinct situational edge over Matthew Boyd and a Cubs squad hitting just .247.

Another compelling option is attacking the Under 8.5 runs in the PIT @ MIL matchup. Milwaukee brings an exceptional pitching staff to the mound, boasting an impressive 3.48 overall ERA and a striking 9.811 K/9 rate. With Brandon Sproat slated to start for the Brewers and Bubba Chandler taking the ball for the Pirates, we put a lot of stock in this turning into a low-scoring affair. Even with Pittsburgh’s offense generating 139 home runs this season, runs should be incredibly difficult to come by.

Finally, we have to give a shoutout to the Arizona Diamondbacks, who offer solid home value. With Brandon Pfaadt slated to take the mound, the Diamondbacks will look to quiet a San Diego Padres lineup that is batting just .235 on the year with a lackluster .696 OPS. Arizona will counter Padres probable pitcher Michael King with a high-octane lineup that has already scored 508 runs and generated 326 extra-base hits.

Official Predictions:

Los Angeles Dodgers ML

PIT @ MIL Under 8.5

Arizona Diamondbacks ML

Sign Up With The Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Getting your account funded and claiming this offer is a highly efficient process. To take advantage of the market and secure your bonus, simply follow these steps:

Create an Account: Click here and begin the registration process. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to set up your betting profile. Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification as required by the platform to verify your account and ensure a secure, compliant environment. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to use the Novig promo code WTOP50 to lock in your exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit using your preferred payment method. Place Your Bets: Finally, spend at least $25 within the app on any available markets to fully activate your promotion.

Once you have completed these steps, you will be ready to dive into the app and attack today’s MLB action with a distinct edge!