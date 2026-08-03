theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Dodgers-Cubs, MLB Bet Reset Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with theScore Bet promo code WTOP here gives you a chance to lock in a $1,000 bet reset offer for Dodgers vs. Cubs and the rest of today’s MLB games.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP new theScore Bet User Offer (All States) $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed August 3rd, 2026

This $1,000 Bet Reset is engineered exclusively for new theScore Bet customers located in legal jurisdictions where the sportsbook is operational. No manual opt-in is required to secure the promotion. Users simply need to place a qualifying first cash wager on any available sports market. If that opening wager loses, theScore Bet will refund 100% of the initial stake in bonus bets, capped at a maximum of $1,000.

Crucially, you are not obligated to risk the full $1,000 limit. Bettors can scale their first wager to any comfortable amount—less than $1,000—and still retain the 100% refund guarantee if it fails to hit. Should your bet lose, the sportsbook credits the refund to your account within 72 hours after the wager settles. Instead of a single lump sum, the return is divided mathematically into five separate bonus bets, each representing exactly 20% of your eligible original wager. These bonus tokens carry a strict seven-day expiration window, offering ample time to evaluate underlying metrics across the remaining MLB schedule.

theScore Bet MLB Odds

For bettors looking to deploy their first wager efficiently, here are the moneyline and run total odds for today’s highlighted MLB matchups, along with current team records:

Los Angeles Dodgers (69-43) at Chicago Cubs (63-49) | ML: LAD -125 / CHC +105 | Total: O/U 8.5

| ML: LAD -125 / CHC +105 | Total: O/U 8.5 Washington Nationals (55-58) at Philadelphia Phillies (59-53) | ML: WSH +135 / PHI -155 | Total: O/U 9.5

| ML: WSH +135 / PHI -155 | Total: O/U 9.5 San Francisco Giants (47-65) at Texas Rangers (55-57) | ML: SF +105 / TEX -125 | Total: O/U 8.5

Understanding potential payouts is a foundational element of any sports betting model. A $10 wager on Monday’s heaviest favorite, the Philadelphia Phillies, generates a modest profit. Conversely, placing that same $10 on the biggest underdog, the Washington Nationals, yields a high upside return.

When evaluating these matchups, diving into the statistical profiles reveals clear advantages, particularly in the Dodgers versus Cubs contest. Los Angeles enters Wrigley Field as the -125 road favorite, a price fully justified by their underlying performance metrics. The Dodgers possess a superior collective team ERA of 3.64, significantly outpacing Chicago’s 4.09 mark. Offensively, Los Angeles also maintains a higher baseline, hitting .262 as a unit compared to the Cubs’ .247 team batting average. Based on these data points, backing the Dodgers on the moneyline presents a highly logical, mathematically sound case.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset Offer

Securing this welcome bonus requires a structured, straightforward setup process. Follow these exact steps to activate the promotion before first pitch:

Register an Account: Click here to create and register a new account. You will need to input standard personal information—including your full legal name, date of birth, and residential address—to fulfill regulatory identity and geolocation requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, you must enter the promo code WTOP. This specific code is required regardless of which offer you are claiming upon sign-up. Place Your Wager: After downloading the app, completing the registration protocol, and inputting the promo code WTOP, finalize the process by placing your first real-money cash wager (up to $1,000) on any available market at theScore Bet.

Whether you opt to target the statistical mismatch in the Dodgers-Cubs game, back the Giants visiting Globe Life Field, or evaluate another sport entirely, this structured approach ensures your initial investment is fully insured by the $1,000 Bet Reset.