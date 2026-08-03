FanDuel Promo Code: Get $1,000 Bonus for Cardinals-Yankees, MLB Games This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up a new account with the FanDuel promo code offer here to lock in up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens for MLB Monday games.

Users can also take advantage of the FanDuel Predicts offer here (iOS) or here (Android) for a $25 bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code Details

Before we place our first wager on tonight’s MLB action, let’s review the core details of this exclusive welcome bonus. Here is everything you need to know about the current FanDuel promotion:

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New FanDuel User Offer (All other legal sports betting states) Bet $5 Get $200 in Bet Reset Tokens for 5 Days. (Up to $1,000 Bet Reset Tokens) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Confirmed On August 3, 2026

For new FanDuel customers, this sign-up offer is an absolute game-changer. Here is the strategy I’m using: by simply placing a $5 wager each day for five consecutive days, you unlock $200 in Bet Reset Tokens daily. That’s up to $1,000 in backup ammunition to keep you in the game if your bets don’t pan out. You can kick off your five-day betting streak on tonight’s exciting slate, whether you want to back the New York Yankees (63-49) as they host the St. Louis Cardinals (55-57) or target the National League West clash between the San Diego Padres (58-54) and Arizona Diamondbacks (59-53).

One of the best parts about this promotion is that there are no odds limits on your first real-money wager. This gives us total flexibility. We can key in on a safe favorite or swing for the fences on a longshot without worrying about minimum odds restrictions. As long as you meet the daily $5 betting requirement over the five-day period, you are locked in for those daily Bet Reset Tokens. Don’t forget that if you sign up with FanDuel Predicts, a trade of any amount gives you $25 in bonuses.

FanDuel MLB Monday Preview

Before we lock in our picks, take a look at the latest odds for tonight’s MLB slate to see exactly where we want to apply our sportsbook promos:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies PHI -146 / WSH +136 PHI -1.5 (+140) / WSH +1.5 (-170) 9 (O -115 / U -105) St. Louis Cardinals at New York Yankees NYY -205 / STL +186 NYY -1.5 (+100) / STL +1.5 (-120) 8 (O -102 / U -120) San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks AZ -112 / SD +102 AZ +1.5 (-200) / SD -1.5 (+164) 9 (O -108 / U -112)

Tonight’s Marquee Matchup: Cardinals at Yankees

The biggest clash on the board takes us to the Bronx, where the New York Yankees host the St. Louis Cardinals. The Yankees enter as heavy moneyline favorites, sending Cam Schlittler to the mound to face St. Louis’s Michael McGreevy.

When I’m handicapping this one, I’m looking straight at the pitching mismatch. New York’s starting rotation has been stifling opponents all season, boasting a collective 3.46 ERA and holding batters to a meager .227 average. Schlittler is also the frontrunner for the Cy Young at the current moment. On the flip side, St. Louis is desperately searching for production from an offense hitting just .239 overall. If the Cardinals’ rotation falters early, they will be forced to hand the ball over to a bullpen carrying a shaky 4.35 ERA—and that usually spells trouble.

If you are looking to place your qualifying $5 wager on this interleague showdown, here is a quick breakdown of your potential profit based on the current odds. It’s always smart to know your numbers:

Yankees Moneyline (-205): A $5 bet nets $2.44 in profit.

A $5 bet nets $2.44 in profit. Cardinals Moneyline (+183): A $5 bet nets $9.30 in profit.

A $5 bet nets $9.30 in profit. Yankees -1.5 Runline (+100): A $5 bet nets $5.00 in profit.

A $5 bet nets $5.00 in profit. Cardinals +1.5 Runline (-120): A $5 bet nets $4.17 in profit.

Register With The FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this promotion is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that absolutely no promo code is necessary to get started. To unlock the offer and get in on the action with me, simply follow these steps:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account on the FanDuel Sportsbook platform here. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bets: Wager a minimum of $5 a day for 5 days. Remember, there is no odds limit for your first real-money wager, giving you complete freedom to pick a heavy moneyline favorite or back a longshot underdog. Collect Your Reward: Once the daily requirements are met, you will be awarded $200 in Bet Reset Tokens each day, up to a maximum of $1,000 to use on future matchups.

All users will receive their Bet Reset Tokens directly in their accounts within 72 hours of the qualifying bet settlement. Remember, you can click here (iOS) or here (Android) for the $25 bonus from FanDuel Predicts, too.