Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Wins For Dodgers-Cubs, MLB Monday Games

Create your new profile using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW here to double your wins for MLB games like Cubs vs. Dodgers today with 10 100% profit boost tokens.
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW
|Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code
|WTOPDYW
|New Caesars User Offer
|10 100% Profit Boost Tokens
|Terms and Conditions
|Of Age And Present in Participating States
|Promotion Confirmed On
|Aug. 3rd, 2026
For new Caesars customers looking to jump into the upcoming MLB slate, the sportsbook is rolling out a lucrative opportunity. When you sign up using the code WTOPDYW and place an initial $1 wager on any matchup—such as the St. Louis Cardinals (55-57) taking on the New York Yankees (63-49)—you unlock this welcome offer.
After that qualifying wager is placed, new users will receive ten 100% profit boost tokens. Whether you are backing the Yankees to defend their home turf or looking for value across the rest of the league, these tokens allow you to double your payouts on your following 10 bets.
Caesars MLB Monday Odds
|Matchup
|Moneyline
|Spread
|Total
|San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks
|PAD +100 / DIA -114
|PAD -1.5 (+158) / DIA +1.5 (-192)
|O/U 9 (O -105 / U -115)
|St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Yankees
|STL +190 / NYY -210
|STL +1.5 (-115) / NYY -1.5 (-105)
|O/U 8 (O +105 / U -125)
|Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs
|LAD -121 / CHC +110
|LAD -1.5 (+130) / CHC +1.5 (-155)
|O/U 8 (O -110 / U -110)
If you are looking to maximize your profit boost tokens, understanding the math behind the odds is critical. A $25 bet on Monday’s heaviest favorite, the New York Yankees, yields a standard profit of $11.90. Conversely, placing a $25 wager on the heaviest underdog, the St. Louis Cardinals, would return an impressive $47.50 in profit.
To pinpoint the smartest bets today, a look at the underlying statistics reveals clear advantages. The Yankees enter as heavy favorites for a reason, boasting a stellar 3.28 overall pitching staff ERA and a .721 team OPS. This contrasts sharply with the Cardinals, who carry a 4.14 staff ERA and a .689 OPS into the Bronx. Over in Chicago, the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-43) look like a strong road play against the Chicago Cubs (63-49). Los Angeles brings a highly dangerous .771 team OPS and a 3.64 overall pitching ERA to the field, giving them a distinct statistical edge over the Cubs (.749 OPS, 4.09 ERA).
Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW
Getting started with this welcome offer is a straightforward process. To claim your profit boosts ahead of divisional matchups like the San Diego Padres (58-54) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-53), follow these simple steps to activate your new account:
- Register an Account: Create your new account here by providing standard personal information to verify your identity.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOPDYW to lock in your eligibility for the offer.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your new sportsbook account using one of the available secure deposit methods.
- Place Your First Wager: Navigate to the MLB betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more to activate the promotion.
- Claim Your Boosts: Once your qualifying $1 bet is placed, you will receive ten (10) 100% profit boosts to use on your subsequent wagers.