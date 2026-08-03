Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Wins For Dodgers-Cubs, MLB Monday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new profile using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW here to double your wins for MLB games like Cubs vs. Dodgers today with 10 100% profit boost tokens.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer 10 100% Profit Boost Tokens Terms and Conditions Of Age And Present in Participating States Promotion Confirmed On Aug. 3rd, 2026

For new Caesars customers looking to jump into the upcoming MLB slate, the sportsbook is rolling out a lucrative opportunity. When you sign up using the code WTOPDYW and place an initial $1 wager on any matchup—such as the St. Louis Cardinals (55-57) taking on the New York Yankees (63-49)—you unlock this welcome offer.

After that qualifying wager is placed, new users will receive ten 100% profit boost tokens. Whether you are backing the Yankees to defend their home turf or looking for value across the rest of the league, these tokens allow you to double your payouts on your following 10 bets.

Caesars MLB Monday Odds

Matchup Moneyline Spread Total San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks PAD +100 / DIA -114 PAD -1.5 (+158) / DIA +1.5 (-192) O/U 9 (O -105 / U -115) St. Louis Cardinals @ New York Yankees STL +190 / NYY -210 STL +1.5 (-115) / NYY -1.5 (-105) O/U 8 (O +105 / U -125) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Chicago Cubs LAD -121 / CHC +110 LAD -1.5 (+130) / CHC +1.5 (-155) O/U 8 (O -110 / U -110)

If you are looking to maximize your profit boost tokens, understanding the math behind the odds is critical. A $25 bet on Monday’s heaviest favorite, the New York Yankees, yields a standard profit of $11.90. Conversely, placing a $25 wager on the heaviest underdog, the St. Louis Cardinals, would return an impressive $47.50 in profit.

To pinpoint the smartest bets today, a look at the underlying statistics reveals clear advantages. The Yankees enter as heavy favorites for a reason, boasting a stellar 3.28 overall pitching staff ERA and a .721 team OPS. This contrasts sharply with the Cardinals, who carry a 4.14 staff ERA and a .689 OPS into the Bronx. Over in Chicago, the Los Angeles Dodgers (69-43) look like a strong road play against the Chicago Cubs (63-49). Los Angeles brings a highly dangerous .771 team OPS and a 3.64 overall pitching ERA to the field, giving them a distinct statistical edge over the Cubs (.749 OPS, 4.09 ERA).

Sign Up With The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Getting started with this welcome offer is a straightforward process. To claim your profit boosts ahead of divisional matchups like the San Diego Padres (58-54) taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks (59-53), follow these simple steps to activate your new account: