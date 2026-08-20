Novig Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10 for $25 Sign Up Bonus on MLB, NFL Preseason (Aug. 20)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players looking to dive into this weekend’s MLB and NFL action can use Novig promo code WTOP and secure $25 in Novig Coins. Start the registration process by clicking here.

By utilizing the latest Novig promo code, new Novig customers can trade $10 and receive $25 in Novig Coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions. Whether you want to build a ticket around the diamond or even get an early look at the NFL preseason markets, this promotion provides immediate flexibility.

Grab $25 in Novig Coins With Novig Promo Code WTOP

Here is a quick overview of the essential Novig promo details:

Novig Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Trade $10, Get $25 in Novig Coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Offer Last Verified On August 20, 2026

Eligible new Novig users receive $25 in Novig Coins after trading $10. This promotion is strictly available to first-time customers, giving newcomers a clear, straightforward path to boost their initial balance on the platform.

Once the bonus is activated, those Novig Coins apply across the entire sports calendar. Whether you use your promo on MLB matchups, the developing NFL preseason schedule, or to back the Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals, the offer provides excellent utility.

Thursday Night MLB Preview

If you are looking to put your promo to work, there are plenty of intriguing prediction angles on the slate.

Matchup Moneyline Market Total Market (O/U) WSH @ TEX WSH +146 / TEX -163 7.5 (O -117 / U -103) NYY @ BAL NYY -123 / BAL +110 8.0 (O -106 / U -114) LAA @ HOU LAA +162 / HOU -181 8.5 (O -105 / U -115)

New York Yankees (-123) over Baltimore Orioles The Yankees enter this matchup as the favorites, supported by clear data. New York’s starting rotation has been highly effective, boasting a collective 3.38 ERA and a striking 9.36 K/9 rate. Selecting the Yankees on the moneyline market is a logical choice given their dominance on the mound compared to Baltimore’s starting staff, which holds a higher 4.31 ERA.

Texas Rangers (-163) over Washington Nationals With probable pitcher Jacob deGrom taking the mound for the Rangers against Washington’s Andrew Alvarez, Texas offers a compelling edge. Rangers starters are racking up strikeouts with a 9.20 K/9 rate, while facing a Nationals rotation carrying a 4.62 ERA. The starting pitching mismatch makes Texas a strong candidate for your ticket.

How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP

Taking advantage of this offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your Novig promo and start exploring the prediction markets: