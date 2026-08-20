Novig Promo Code WTOP: Trade $10 for $25 Sign Up Bonus on MLB, NFL Preseason (Aug. 20)

New players looking to dive into this weekend’s MLB and NFL action can use Novig promo code WTOP and secure $25 in Novig Coins. Start the registration process by clicking here.
By utilizing the latest Novig promo code, new Novig customers can trade $10 and receive $25 in Novig Coins, which can be used to make upcoming predictions. Whether you want to build a ticket around the diamond or even get an early look at the NFL preseason markets, this promotion provides immediate flexibility.
Grab $25 in Novig Coins With Novig Promo Code WTOP
Here is a quick overview of the essential Novig promo details:
|Novig Promo Code
|WTOP
|New User Offer
|Trade $10, Get $25 in Novig Coins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Offer Last Verified On
|August 20, 2026
Eligible new Novig users receive $25 in Novig Coins after trading $10. This promotion is strictly available to first-time customers, giving newcomers a clear, straightforward path to boost their initial balance on the platform.
Once the bonus is activated, those Novig Coins apply across the entire sports calendar. Whether you use your promo on MLB matchups, the developing NFL preseason schedule, or to back the Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals, the offer provides excellent utility.
Thursday Night MLB Preview
If you are looking to put your promo to work, there are plenty of intriguing prediction angles on the slate.
|Matchup
|Moneyline Market
|Total Market (O/U)
|WSH @ TEX
|WSH +146 / TEX -163
|7.5 (O -117 / U -103)
|NYY @ BAL
|NYY -123 / BAL +110
|8.0 (O -106 / U -114)
|LAA @ HOU
|LAA +162 / HOU -181
|8.5 (O -105 / U -115)
New York Yankees (-123) over Baltimore Orioles The Yankees enter this matchup as the favorites, supported by clear data. New York’s starting rotation has been highly effective, boasting a collective 3.38 ERA and a striking 9.36 K/9 rate. Selecting the Yankees on the moneyline market is a logical choice given their dominance on the mound compared to Baltimore’s starting staff, which holds a higher 4.31 ERA.
Texas Rangers (-163) over Washington Nationals With probable pitcher Jacob deGrom taking the mound for the Rangers against Washington’s Andrew Alvarez, Texas offers a compelling edge. Rangers starters are racking up strikeouts with a 9.20 K/9 rate, while facing a Nationals rotation carrying a 4.62 ERA. The starting pitching mismatch makes Texas a strong candidate for your ticket.
How to Redeem Novig Promo Code WTOP
Taking advantage of this offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your Novig promo and start exploring the prediction markets:
- Register Your Account: Create a new account by entering your standard personal information.
- Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure your account is secure and verified.
- Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, input the promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion.
- Make a Deposit: Fund your account by making a first-time deposit.
- Place Your Predictions: Trade $10 on MLB, NFL or any other sport. Whether you decide to back the Texas Rangers against the Washington Nationals or target the total in the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros matchup, your first $10 in action will complete the activation process and unlock $25 in Novig Coins.