Nestor Cortes agrees to deal with Phillies that pays $1.5 million while he’s in major leagues

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, a deal that…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, a deal that will pay him $1.5 million while in the major leagues and $250,000 while in the minors.

Cortes agreed to be optioned to Class A Clearwater as part of the deal announced Wednesday. Right-hander Brian Keller was designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot.

A 31-year-old veteran of eight major league seasons, Cortes has not pitched in the major leagues since last Sept. 3 with San Diego.

Cortes as 2-4 with a 6.29 ERA in eight starts last year with Milwaukee and San Diego, a season interrupted by left flexor tendon strain that sidelined him from major league action between April 4 and Aug. 6, and left biceps tendinitis that ended his season on Sept. 3. He was acquired by the Padres from the Brewers on July 31 last year.

Cortes is 35-25 with a 3.94 ERA in 94 starts and 49 relief appearances for Baltimore (2018), the New York Yankees (2019, 2021-24), Seattle (2020), Milwaukee (2025) and San Diego (2025). He was an All-Star in 2022, when he went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA.

Sidelined for more than a month heading into the 2024 World Series, he gave up a walk-off 10th-inning grand slam to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman in Game 1.

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