Erasmus sits Kolisi and picks Springboks-All Blacks series to go the distance

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Opposing coaches Rassie Erasmus and Dave Rennie understated the importance of winning the first test this weekend…

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Opposing coaches Rassie Erasmus and Dave Rennie understated the importance of winning the first test this weekend for South Africa or New Zealand to ultimately capture their hyped four-match series.

Only once has either team taken a series after losing the first test; the 1937 Springboks under Philip Nel did it in New Zealand by demoralizing the All Blacks’ scrum.

The speculation in 2026 is underdog New Zealand’s best chances of pinching a test are the first this Saturday at Ellis Park while the Boks supposedly have a veneer of rust, and the fourth test on neutral ground in Baltimore.

But Rennie wouldn’t rate his team’s chances on Thursday during the team announcements.

“Whoever doesn’t win the first test will say it doesn’t matter because there’s three to go,” he said. “Both sides want to start well. Drawing first blood would help.”

With the benefit of being involved when South Africa took down the 2021 British and Irish Lions after dropping the first test, Erasmus was prepared for the series to go the distance.

“How we start is important. You win the first match you have a better chance of winning (the series), because win another one and you can’t lose it,” he said.

“We’ve learned from the Lions series, we’ve learned from World Cup pool matches that are lost early, it’s only going to be determined in game three.”

With that in mind, Erasmus wasn’t worried about leaving out inspirational captain Siya Kolisi this weekend. Two hamstring injuries have limited Kolisi to 25 minutes of rugby in the last two months.

“Siya trained well with us this week and we could have selected him,” Erasmus said. Instead, he went with the hot hand, Paul de Villiers, who debuted last month in Kolisi’s absence in the No. 6 jersey and was South Africa’s find of July.

Loosehead prop Ox Nché returns from a knee injury against England seven weeks ago, and Damian de Allende becomes the 10th man to 100 Springbok test caps. His center partner Jesse Kriel will play his 91st test.

“He’s a great team man,” Erasmus said of de Allende. “He will certainly not let the occasion shadow what he has to do on the field.”

New Zealand confirmed starting places for backs Cam Roigard, Will Jordan and Damian McKenzie, who had injury concerns. Roigard, Jordan and captain Ardie Savea will make their first appearances on tour.

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Lineups:

South Africa: Damian Willemse, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Grant Williams; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), Paul de Villiers, Ruan Nortjé, Eben Etzebeth, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Ox Nché. Reserves: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Gerhard Steenekamp, Zachary Porthen, Cobus Wiese, André Esterhuizen, Marco van Staden, Cobus Reinach, Manie Libbok.

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Josh Moorby, Ruben Love, Cam Roigard; Ardie Savea (captain), Luke Jacobson, Tupou Vaa’i, Fabian Holland, Josh Lord, Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Anton Segner, Peter Lakai, Kyle Preston, Anton Lienert-Brown, Leroy Carter.

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