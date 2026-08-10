PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $150 in Lineups for MLB Games (Aug. 10)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the Kansas City Royals face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers, new users can take advantage of PrizePicks promo code WTOP to secure $150 in free lineups. Click here to get in on the action.

By signing up as a first-time player and submitting just a $5 entry, you can unlock $150 in free lineups with a win. Whether you are building an entry specifically for the upcoming Royals-Dodgers matchup or looking ahead to any other MLB game on the schedule this week, this exclusive new-user offer provides the perfect opportunity to jump into the action with extra funds.

Win $150 in Free Lineups With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

Before building your daily fantasy entries for the upcoming games, review the key details of this exclusive welcome offer. Here is everything you need to know to claim your lineups:

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $150 in Free Lineups with a Win Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Offer Last Verified On August 10, 2026

The current PrizePicks promo code delivers an excellent opportunity for daily fantasy sports players looking to maximize their value. When you claim this welcome offer, you simply need to create your account and play a $5 entry to unlock $150 in free lineups with a win. The best part of this promotion is that it gives you the chance to turn a small $5 play into $150 in free lineups to use on the Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers, or any other matchup.

Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new PrizePicks customers. To successfully claim your free lineups, you must also meet the minimum age requirements and be physically present in a participating state where the platform legally operates. As long as you satisfy these basic eligibility criteria, unlocking your $150 in free lineups is quick and seamless.

Dodgers vs. Royals DFS Options

The Kansas City Royals (49-70) hit the road to face the Los Angeles Dodgers (70-48). Take a look at a few of the options on PrizePicks:

Tarik Skubal: 7.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

7.5 Pitcher Strikeouts Noah Cameron: 4.5 Pitcher Strikeouts

4.5 Pitcher Strikeouts Shohei Ohtani: 0.5 Total Hits

0.5 Total Hits Salvador Perez: 0.5 Total Hits

0.5 Total Hits Mookie Betts: 0.5 Total Hits

When evaluating the pitcher strikeout projections, Los Angeles Dodgers starter Tarik Skubal comes in with an impressive trend backing his 7.5 mark. Skubal is currently averaging 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings and has exceeded 7.5 strikeouts in six of his last nine regular-season appearances. On the other side, Kansas City Royals starter Noah Cameron is carrying a 4.5 strikeout projection; he has maintained a solid 8.33 K/9 rate over 116.2 innings pitched this year, making his projection closely contested.

For the hitters, the 0.5 total hits market offers sharp contrasting trends. Shohei Ohtani is swinging a remarkably hot bat, boasting a .292 batting average. More importantly for daily fantasy players, Ohtani has eclipsed the 0.5 total hits mark in 10 of his last 12 games. Kansas City Royals veteran Salvador Perez is seeing similar recent success, exceeding 0.5 hits in seven of his last eight games. Conversely, Mookie Betts is navigating a cold stretch at the plate; despite his immense talent, Betts has failed to exceed 0.5 hits in six of his last eight games, giving DFS players a strong statistical basis to consider selecting the under.

How to Activate PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP

If you are ready to get in on the action for the matchup between the Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers, claiming your offer is a straightforward process. To unlock this promotion, promo code WTOP is required at sign-up.

Follow these steps to secure your offer:

Register a New Account: Create your PrizePicks account by entering standard personal information. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all applicable age and region requirements to qualify. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your registration is complete, make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods. Submit Your Entry: Browse the board and play a $5 entry, such as combining the player props analyzed above.

As soon as you place your qualifying $5 entry and it wins, you will activate $150 in free lineups. Simply build a winning entry to unlock the full $150 in free lineups and put them to use on any upcoming matchups.