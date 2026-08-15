Miles, Collier power the WNBA-leading Lynx to a 92-87 win over the Aces

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Miles had 23 points and eight assists, Napheesa Collier added 19 points and the WNBA-leading…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Olivia Miles had 23 points and eight assists, Napheesa Collier added 19 points and the WNBA-leading Minnesota Lynx beat the Las Vegas Aces 92-87 on Saturday night.

Natasha Howard added 13 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota (29-7). Kayla McBride scored 13 points and Courtney Williams and Nia Coffey each had 12.

Collier’s deep 3-pointer gave the Lynx a seven-point lead with a little less than seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and Minnesota led by at least five points until Jewell Loyd’s 3-pointer cut it to 86-82 with under three minutes remaining.

The margin was four points once again after the Aces’ A’ja Wilson made two free throws with 1:09 to go. Williams and Collier made two free throws each in the final minute to seal Minnesota’s franchise-best 15th road win of the season.

Wilson scored 32 points, made 11 of 12 free throws and grabbed seven rebounds. NaLyssa Smith had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Chelsea Gray had 12 points and nine assists for the Aces (24-12).

The Aces ran off eight quick points on a banked 3-pointer by Japan’s Mai Yamamoto, a fast-break layup from Wilson and a 3-pointer by Jackie Young to take a 33-31 lead four minutes into the second quarter. The score was tied seven times over the final six minutes of the half, the last tie coming on Wilson’s midrange jumper with 34 seconds left for a 48-48 halftime score.

Las Vegas dominated in the paint in the first half, with Wilson scoring 19 points and Smith adding nine points and six rebounds. Combined, they made 13 of 18 shots.

Three free throws by McBride started an 8-0 run that gave the Lynx a 62-52 lead in the third quarter and they led for the remainder of the game.

Up next

Las Vegas hosts Atlanta on Tuesday. Minnesota plays at Golden State on Wednesday. ___

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