Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies play in game 2 of series

Colorado Rockies (46-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (64-56, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40…

Colorado Rockies (46-73, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (64-56, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Tomoyuki Sugano (11-5, 4.51 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Mitch Bratt (1-1, 3.90 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks -180, Rockies +152; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Colorado Rockies.

Arizona has a 36-25 record in home games and a 64-56 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 45-22 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Colorado is 46-73 overall and 19-41 on the road. The Rockies have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .421.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs while slugging .441. Geraldo Perdomo is 14 for 38 with a double, two triples, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

TJ Rumfield has 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 59 RBIs while hitting .295 for the Rockies. Jake McCarthy is 18 for 44 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Rockies: 4-6, .283 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (adductor), Tommy Troy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (leg), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (back), Zac Gallen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drey Jameson: 15-Day IL (hip), Ryne Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Tyler Freeman: 10-Day IL (lumbar), Jaden Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (back), Jeff Criswell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), McCade Brown: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Sullivan: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (elbow), Welinton Herrera: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chase Dollander: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierson Ohl: 60-Day IL (elbow), RJ Petit: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.