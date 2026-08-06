Mariners reliever and manager ejected after 4th Tigers batter hit by pitch

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners reliever Gabe Speier was ejected after hitting Detroit’s Gleyber Torres with a pitch in the…

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners reliever Gabe Speier was ejected after hitting Detroit’s Gleyber Torres with a pitch in the eighth inning Wednesday night, making Torres the fourth Tigers batter plunked in the game.

The benches and bullpens cleared after Torres was hit, though there appeared to be no punches thrown while the teams gathered around home plate. Mariners manager Dan Wilson was also ejected in the aftermath.

Speier had relieved starter Bryan Woo, who hit three batters during his seven scoreless innings in the Mariners’ 4-2 win.

Speier retired the first two batters he faced before pegging Torres on the upper left leg with a 96.3 mph fastball. That came on the second pitch of the at-bat, after Torres had gotten out of the way of a 95.9 mph pitch that was also way inside.

Detroit left-hander Enmanuel De Jesus hit Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh with a 95-mph fastball in the bottom of the seventh.

Tigers rookie Max Clark took a pitch off his elbow guard leading off the third, the first of three consecutive innings when Woo hit batters.

Riley Green was hit by a pitch in the fourth, and Zach McKinstry in the fifth — both breaking balls on the back foot. McKinstry got first base only after a replay review showed that the ball grazed the front of his foot.

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https://apnews.com/article/tigers-mariners-score-81dc01a1718c91e6e037890fd50f2a41

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