Bratt Ks 9 in 7 1-hit innings for 1st win in majors, helping Diamondbacks rout Padres 10-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Mitch Bratt struck out nine and allowed one hit in seven innings for his first career victory,…

PHOENIX (AP) — Mitch Bratt struck out nine and allowed one hit in seven innings for his first career victory, Ildemaro Vargas drove in four runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 10-4 on Wednesday night.

Bratt (1-1) finally broke through in his sixth start in the majors, all this year. The 23-year-old Canadian set career marks for innings, strikeouts and hits.

Arizona is 16-7 in its last 23 games. It holds the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Gabriel Moreno started the scoring in the third with a sac fly. Four pitches later, Tim Tawa launched a 414-foot blast to left-center for his sixth homer.

Trade deadline acquisition Lars Nootbaar had his first hit and RBI as a Diamondback to begin a six-run fourth. Corbin Carroll also had an RBI single and Moreno walked with the bases loaded to end Casey Mize’s first start as a Padre.

Mize (4-7) allowed eight runs on nine hits, walking three and striking out one.

Tawa tacked on a sac fly and Vargas doubled to drive in two before San Diego got out of the inning. Vargas added a two-run triple in the eighth to extend the lead to 10.

The Padres got one back in the ninth thanks to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s solo homer, and Gage Workman added more with a three-run double. Paul Sewald came in to record the final out after Kevin Ginkel allowed two hits and two walks.

Up next

Padres RHP Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.18 ERA) was set to face LHP Kohl Drake (0-0, 4.85) in the final game of the series Thursday.

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