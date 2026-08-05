All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 67 46 .593 — New York 64 50 .561…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 67 46 .593 — New York 64 50 .561 3½ Boston 61 51 .545 5½ Baltimore 55 58 .487 12 Toronto 53 61 .465 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 59 53 .527 — Cleveland 57 57 .500 3 Minnesota 56 58 .491 4 Detroit 55 58 .487 4½ Kansas City 47 67 .412 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 59 56 .513 — Texas 56 58 .491 2½ Seattle 55 59 .482 3½ Athletics 45 68 .398 13 Los Angeles 43 70 .381 15

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 45 .602 — Philadelphia 61 53 .535 7½ Miami 58 56 .509 10½ Washington 55 60 .478 14 New York 48 66 .421 20½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 70 43 .619 — Chicago 65 49 .570 5½ Pittsburgh 57 58 .496 14 St. Louis 56 58 .491 14½ Cincinnati 54 58 .482 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 69 45 .605 — Arizona 60 54 .526 9 San Diego 59 55 .518 10 San Francisco 48 66 .421 21 Colorado 45 69 .395 24

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 2

Cincinnati 5, Athletics 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, St. Louis 0

Boston 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 8, Minnesota 2

Houston 7, Toronto 2

Texas 5, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay 9, Colorado 7, 11 innings

Detroit 8, Seattle 0

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Athletics at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Baltimore (Young 8-2), 12:35 p.m.

Athletics (Barnett 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-2), 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 7-7) at Cleveland (Griffin 12-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Peterson 6-7), 2:20 p.m.

Detroit (Valdez 6-7) at Seattle (Miller 4-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Castillo 3-9) at Boston (Suarez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 7-3) at Kansas City (Wacha 5-8), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Athletics at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:45 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Cleveland 2

Cincinnati 5, Athletics 4

N.Y. Yankees 2, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 4, Miami 2

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago Cubs 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Texas 5, San Francisco 4

Tampa Bay 9, Colorado 7, 11 innings

San Diego 9, Arizona 4

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Athletics at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Athletics (Barnett 1-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 2-2), 12:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 7-7) at Cleveland (Griffin 12-3), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ashcraft 11-4) at Milwaukee (May 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Cease 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Peterson 6-7), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 14-4), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (Junk 5-6) at Atlanta (Pérez 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 6-5) at Arizona (Drake 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.