Lynx hold off Valkyries 77-66 as Olivia Miles exits with a left ankle injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Olivia Miles had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds before leaving midway through the fourth…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Olivia Miles had 20 points, seven assists and five rebounds before leaving midway through the fourth quarter with a left ankle injury, and the Minnesota Lynx ran away early from the Golden State Valkyries before holding on for a 77-66 win Wednesday night in a matchup of the WNBA’s top teams.

Kayla McBride also scored 20 for the Lynx and did Stephen Curry’s signature “night night” gesture after a late 3-pointer at Chase Center, home to Curry’s Warriors. Napheesa Collier added 18 points and eight rebounds for the league-best Lynx.

Miles, Minnesota’s standout rookie who shot 8 of 10 from the field, turned her ankle when she stepped on Collier’s foot. She limped off the court and went to the locker room briefly before returning to the bench area.

Veronica Burton had 14 points and seven assists for the cold-shooting Valkyries (25-10), who have yet to beat Minnesota in seven meetings. The top-seeded Lynx swept the expansion Valkyries in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.

Janelle Salaun’s 3-pointer with 9:41 left pulled the Valkyries within 54-44, and she made one free throw the next time down before a layup with 8:18 remaining that cut the lead to 54-47. But Golden State didn’t get enough defensive stops in crunch time.

MYSTICS 93, TEMPO 82

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kiki Iriafen had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Shakira Austin added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Washington beat short-handed Toronto for its eighth straight home victory.

Austin secured her 16th double-double of the season and Iriafen notched her 15th as Washington outrebounded Toronto 43-27. Iriafen shot 8 of 12 from the field.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 14 points and made four 3-pointers for Washington (21-14). Sonia Citron had 13 points and six assists. The Mystics scored 38 points in the paint, nearly missing their 12th straight game with 40-plus.

With the Tempo’s top three scorers — Marina Mabrey, Brittney Sykes and Nyara Sabally — sitting out the second game of a back-to-back, Kiki Rice led Toronto (10-25) with 19 points. Aneesah Morrow had 13 points and eight rebounds as the expansion Tempo lost their 12th straight.

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