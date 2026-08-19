Los Angeles takes on Atlanta, seeks to end 5-game skid

Atlanta Dream (22-13, 11-5 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (12-23, 7-11 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Atlanta Dream (22-13, 11-5 Eastern Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (12-23, 7-11 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks will try to end its five-game slide when the Sparks play Atlanta Dream.

The Sparks have gone 5-11 in home games. Los Angeles has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dream have gone 10-7 away from home. Atlanta is third in the WNBA scoring 90.3 points per game while shooting 43.4%.

Los Angeles’ average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Atlanta gives up. Atlanta’s 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Los Angeles has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

The teams play for the second time this season. In the last matchup on July 13 the Dream won 101-92 led by 23 points from Angel Reese, while Erica Wheeler scored 20 points for the Sparks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 16.9 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Sparks. Rae Burrell is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Reese is averaging 15.7 points, 12 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Dream. Allisha Gray is averaging 22.0 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 49.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 2-8, averaging 86.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points per game.

Dream: 7-3, averaging 92.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: Erica Wheeler: day to day (ankle), Monique Akoa Makani: day to day (ankle), Cameron Brink: day to day (ribs).

Dream: Brionna Jones: out (leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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