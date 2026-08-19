Connecticut faces Las Vegas on 5-game road slide

Connecticut Sun (9-25, 2-13 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (24-13, 13-6 Western Conference) Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT…

Connecticut Sun (9-25, 2-13 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (24-13, 13-6 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Connecticut Sun will attempt to stop its five-game road losing streak when the Sun play Las Vegas Aces.

The Aces are 11-7 in home games. Las Vegas is third in the WNBA with 21.8 assists per game led by Chelsea Gray averaging 6.9.

The Sun are 3-13 on the road. Connecticut allows 86.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.5 points per game.

Las Vegas makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Connecticut has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). Connecticut has shot at a 43.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points less than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Las Vegas have averaged.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last meeting on May 15 the Aces won 101-94 led by 45 points from A’ja Wilson, while Hailey Van Lith scored 17 points for the Sun.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilson is scoring 26.1 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Aces. Jackie Young is averaging 20.9 points and 6.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa is averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Sun. Diamond Miller is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 5-5, averaging 87.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.4 points per game.

Sun: 3-7, averaging 78.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.2 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Janiah Barker: out for season (leg), Dana Evans: day to day (leg).

Sun: Brittney Griner: day to day (knee), Aaliyah Edwards: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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