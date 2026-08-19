Indiana visits Dallas, aims for 25th win of season

Indiana Fever (24-12, 11-4 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (20-16, 8-9 Western Conference) Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Indiana Fever (24-12, 11-4 Eastern Conference) at Dallas Wings (20-16, 8-9 Western Conference)

Dallas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Fever visit the Dallas Wings.

The Wings have gone 10-6 at home. Dallas is sixth in the WNBA with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Shepard averaging 3.0 offensive boards.

The Fever are 11-6 in road games. Indiana is seventh in the Eastern Conference with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Monique Billings averaging 1.9.

Dallas’ average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana scores 10.0 more points per game (96.4) than Dallas gives up to opponents (86.4).

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Aug. 14 the Fever won 98-87 led by 29 points from Caitlin Clark, while Paige Bueckers scored 29 points for the Wings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 14.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Wings. Bueckers is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

Aliyah Boston is averaging 16.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Fever. Kelsey Mitchell is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wings: 3-7, averaging 84.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points per game.

Fever: 8-2, averaging 101.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.6 points.

INJURIES: Wings: Azzi Fudd: day to day (knee), Aziaha James: day to day (leg).

Fever: Damiris Dantas: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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