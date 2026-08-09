List of golfers breaking 60 in the final round

Players with sub-60 final rounds on recognized golf tours around the world (x-won the tournament):
PGA Tour
58 — Jim Furyk, 2016 Travelers Championship.
59 — x-David Duval, 1999 Bob Hope Invitational.
59 — x-Stuart Appleby, 2010 Greenbrier Classic.
LIV Golf League
58 — x-Bryson DeChambeau, 2023 LIV Golf-Greenbrier
Korn Ferry Tour
59 — Will Wilcox, 2013 Utah Championship
59 — David Kocher, 2023 Albertsons Boise Open.
59 — x-Frankie Harris, 2026 Pinnacle Bank Championship
Japan Golf Tour
58 — x-Ryo Ishikawa, 2010 The Crowns
58 — S.H. Kim, 2021 Golf Partner Pro-Am
Canadian Tour
58 — x-Jason Bohn, 2001 Bayer Championship
PGA Tour Americas
59 — x-Brett White, 2025 Commissionaires Ottawa Open
PGA Euro Pro Tour
59 — x-Jack South, 2021 Motocaddy Masters
Alps Tour
59 — x-Gregorio De Leo, fourth round, 2022 Memorial Giorgio Bordoni
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