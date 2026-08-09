Frankie Harris shoots 59 and wins in a playoff on the Korn Ferry Tour

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Harris made an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 12-under 59 and…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Harris made an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole for a 12-under 59 and won the Pinnacle Bank Championship on Sunday with a par on second playoff hole for his first Korn Ferry Tour title in only his sixth start this year.

Harris shot 27 on the back nine of The Club at Indian Creek by making just over 153 feet of putts.

“The thought of a 59 never even crossed my mind. Honestly, like 100% honesty, I did not know I shot a 59 when I made that putt on 18,” Harris said. “I knew I was playing well, but I was just trying to keep the pedal on the gas and finish strong.”

Alistair Docherty was coming off a birdie on the 15th when Harris posted at 22-under 262. He birdied the last three holes, starting with a 53-foot putt on the 16th, the last one giving him 64 to force the playoff.

“I was ready to crack my first beer once I finished the round, but then my caddie and I made a smart choice not do that because Alistair came in real hot,” Harris said. “Ended up going out there when I saw that he birdied 17 because I knew there was a good chance that he would birdie this one as well. Warmed up. He made a birdie, I heard all the cheers from the driving range.

“I knew it was going to come down to a playoff, so figured it was my time.”

On the 18th for the second playoff hole, Docherty went long of the green, chipped to 6 feet and missed the par putt.

Harris became the fourth player in the last six weeks with a 59. He became the ninth player worldwide to have a sub-60 final round and win the tournament.

Harris, who ended his college career at South Carolina, finished at No. 9 in the PGA Tour University ranking. That gave him conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour and full status on the PGA Tour Americas.

The victory moved him to No. 29 on the points list. The top 20 earn PGA Tour cards for 2027.

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