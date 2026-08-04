Leipzig brings Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland back as Gulácsi replacement

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has brought Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland back to the club as a replacement for Péter…

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig has brought Norway goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland back to the club as a replacement for Péter Gulácsi, who left to join Spanish team Villarreal.

Nyland, who previously played three games for Leipzig during the 2022-23 season, signed a two-year contract to return on a free transfer from Sevilla, Leipzig said Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Nyland, who impressed for Norway at the World Cup — saving a penalty from Bruno Guimarães to help the team beat Brazil 2-1 in the round of 16 — spent three seasons at Sevilla after one year in Leipzig.

“I have a lot positive memories of both the club and the staff here, and I’m really looking forward to seeing them again,” he told the club website.

Nyland previously also played for Molde, Ingolstadt, Aston Villa, Norwich, Bournemouth and Reading.

Belgian goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt is expected to maintain his position as Leipzig’s No. 1.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.