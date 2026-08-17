Ketel Marte doesn’t show up for game and is placed on the restricted list by Diamondbacks

BOSTON (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed Ketel Marte on the restricted list after the All-Star infielder failed to…

BOSTON (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed Ketel Marte on the restricted list after the All-Star infielder failed to show up for Monday night’s game against Boston.

The Diamondbacks did not give a reason for the move. They delayed posting their starting lineup until about 15 minutes before first pitch.

Arizona recalled infielder Jose Fernandez to fill Marte’s roster spot.

A three-time All-Star, Marte is hitting .249 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in 118 games this season.

Marte went on the restricted list a year ago when he home was broken into during the All-Star break. He apologized for missing three games after flying back to his home in the Dominican Republic.

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