Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks Up to $500 in Bonuses for MLB, NFL Preseason Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Kalshi promo code WTOP, new users can secure a trading bonus ranging from $15 to $500, unlocked after executing $25 in trades. Click here to get in on the action.

This structure provides a low-risk entry into predicting outcomes for key matchups, including the American League rivalry between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, and the National League contest featuring the Chicago Cubs against the Washington Nationals. This introductory promotion allows new users to explore market predictions across these MLB games as well as the NFL preseason this weekend.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $500 in Bonuses

The key to accessing the new user welcome offer is the dedicated Kalshi promo code. This introductory promotion is designed to give new Kalshi customers a substantial start, providing bonus capital to engage with prediction markets immediately upon activation.

Here is a summary of the current Kalshi sign-up promotion:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Tiered Trading Bonus (up to $500) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On August 12, 2026

The Kalshi promo code WTOP is exclusively available to new Kalshi customers who are 18 years or older and present in the US. Upon meeting the qualifying trade requirement, eligible users receive a guaranteed trading bonus based on a tiered probability system:

Trading Bonus Percentage of Participants $15 70% $35 24% $75 5% $100 0.65% $500 0.35%

This bonus provides immediate trading capital for analyzing market predictions across the deep MLB slate, allowing users to enter prediction markets with minimal financial risk.

Making Predictions on Wednesday’s MLB Games

Prediction markets on Kalshi reflect the consensus expectation for the outright winner of each MLB game. By converting the market predictions (moneyline) into vig-free probability, we can derive a pure measure of the implied chance of victory, providing clarity on which teams the market expects to win.

Below are the current market predictions and calculated implied probabilities for the featured matchups:

Matchup Probability CHC @ WSH CHC 60% / WSH 40% SEA @ NYY SEA 46% / NYY 54% BOS @ TOR BOS 53% / TOR 47%

The consensus market views the Chicago Cubs (70-50) as having a clear advantage over the Washington Nationals (59-62). This expectation is heavily supported by pitching statistics: the Cubs maintain a superior overall team ERA of 4.07 compared to Washington’s 4.74. While the Nationals hold a slight edge in team batting average (.252 vs. .250), the Cubs’ stronger pitching staff justifies their status as the consensus market favorite.

In the American League East contest, the Boston Red Sox (64-55) are marginal favorites over the Toronto Blue Jays (58-63). Boston’s status as a favorite stems from a substantial pitching advantage, holding a strong 3.49 overall team ERA against the Blue Jays’ 3.99 ERA. Additionally, Boston’s hitting (.248 AVG) is slightly stronger than Toronto’s (.242 AVG), lending support to the prediction that the Red Sox will secure the win.

Activating Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

The process for claiming your new user trading bonus is straightforward, allowing you to quickly begin predicting outcomes in the MLB prediction markets. To successfully unlock the welcome offer, new customers must follow this clear, step-by-step activation process: