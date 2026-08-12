BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Paid Back or $150 Bonus for MLB Games (Aug. 12)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can register with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 first bet for Wednesday’s MLB games. Sign up in select states with bonus code TOP150 and turn a $10 winning bet into a $150 bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to activate either offer.

The BetMGM promos give new users a competitive edge as they engage with the MLB schedule. Depending on your state of residence, you can claim one of two distinct welcome offers designed to maximize your initial experience. This flexibility can be utilized across the entire MLB slate, featuring matchups such as the New York Mets vs. the Atlanta Braves or the Kansas City Royals vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet

The table below summarizes the current promotional offers available for new BetMGM users based on their location. Note that you must use the appropriate code during sign-up to claim the specified offer.

BetMGM Bonus Codes TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offers $1,500 Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bonuses Last Verified On August 12, 2026

For users located in states outside of Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, signing up with bonus code TOP1500 grants access to the $1,500 First Bet Offer. This promotion is designed to provide coverage on your largest initial wager. Place your first bet up to $1,500. If that wager results in a loss, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets equal to your original stake. This provides a clear advantage when sizing up high-profile matchups, such as the Seattle Mariners at the New York Yankees.

If you are registering in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV), you are eligible for the “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion by using code TOP150. To receive the $150 in bonus bets, you must first place a $10 qualifying wager that wins.

Wednesday MLB Betting Preview, Odds

There is no shortage of options available for baseball fans this week. New players can set up a new account, grab a sign-up bonus and start betting on these matchups. Take a look at the current odds on these matchups:

Seattle Mariners at New York Yankees Runline: Mariners +1.5 (-190) | Yankees -1.5 (+155) Moneyline: Mariners +110 | Yankees -135 Total: 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)

Kansas City Royals @ Los Angeles Dodgers Runline: Royals +1.5 (-110) | Dodgers -1.5 (+110) Moneyline: Royals +185 | Dodgers -225 Total: 9,0 (Over -110 / Under -110)

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves Runline: Mets +1.5 (-150) | Braves -1.5 (+125) Moneyline: Mets +135 | Braves -165 Total: 8.5 (Over -120 / Under +100)



How to Get Started With BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Activating your chosen BetMGM promotion is a straightforward, step-by-step process. Following these instructions ensures you receive your welcome bonus efficiently before placing your first MLB wagers.

Account Registration: Begin by navigating to the official BetMGM website. You must create and register a new account, providing standard personal information to verify your identity and age (must be 21 or older). Apply Bonus Code: Enter the appropriate bonus code based on your location during the sign-up process: Use Bonus Code TOP150 if located in Michigan (MI), New Jersey (NJ), Pennsylvania (PA), or West Virginia (WV). Use Bonus Code TOP1500 in all other participating states (excluding New York). Deposit Funds: To activate either offer, you must make a qualifying deposit. BetMGM accepts various secure deposit methods. You need to deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account to ensure eligibility for the welcome promotion.

Once these steps are finalized, you are ready to place your qualifying wager on any MLB game, such as the Royals taking on the Dodgers.