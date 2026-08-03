Kahleah Copper scores 31 and Kelsey Plum adds 20 in Phoenix debut to help Mercury beat Sky 106-101

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 31 points in the second half and Kelsey Plum added 20…

CHICAGO (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored 20 of her 31 points in the second half and Kelsey Plum added 20 points in her Phoenix debut to help the Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 106-101 on Monday night.

Plum, who was traded from Los Angeles on Saturday, made a 3-pointer from the corner with 53 seconds left to give Phoenix 103-101 lead.

After a timeout with 11 seconds remaining, Phoenix forward DeWanna Bonner blocked a layup attempt by Courtney Vandersloot and then sank two free throws at the other end for a four-point lead. Copper sealed it with a steal.

Alyssa Thomas had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists for her WNBA-leading 27th career triple-double for Phoenix (12-19). Bonner finished with 14 points and Valeriane Ayayi added 10 off the bench. Plum was 6 of 10 from the field with three 3-pointers in her first game since June 21.

Vandersloot, DiJonai Carrington and Kamilla Cardoso scored 16 points apiece for Chicago (11-19). Vandersloot also had 10 assists and Cardoso grabbed 13 rebounds. Sydney Taylor scored 14 points in 17 minutes before leaving with a left groin injury.

Carrington began the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to give Phoenix an 80-78 lead, its first since it was 33-32 in the second.

Up next

Mercury: At Atlanta on Wednesday.

Sky: Host Los Angeles on Wednesday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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