Junior Caminero hits 2 homers, Jonathan Aranda gets 4 hits and Rays beat Rockies 13-9

DENVER (AP) — Junior Caminero hit two home runs, Jonathan Aranda had four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays beat…

DENVER (AP) — Junior Caminero hit two home runs, Jonathan Aranda had four hits and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Colorado Rockies 13-9 on Monday night.

Ian Seymour (8-3) allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings for the win. He struck out nine and walked none.

Tampa Bay was busy at the trade deadline, acquiring catcher Liam Hicks from Miami and reliever Tyler Wells from Baltimore. The Rays dealt catcher Hunter Feduccia to the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing Kenny Piper to make his major league debut behind the plate.

Piper walked and scored in the second inning and singled in the ninth for his first career hit.

Tampa Bay scored in each of the first four innings to take control. Caminero hit a two-run homer in the first and a solo shot in the fourth. Taylor Walls drove in a pair in a four-run second.

It was Caminero’s third multihomer game this season. He leads the team with 32 homers.

Colorado, which traded outfielder Brenton Doyle and pitchers Victor Vodnik and Antonio Senzatela in separate deals, had its three-game winning streak snapped. Michael Lorenzen (3-10) was roughed up for seven runs on seven hits in three innings and left trailing 7-0.

Ezequiel Tovar, who entered batting .198, led off the bottom of the third with a homer and singled in his next three trips to the plate. He started a four-run ninth with a single.

Tampa Bay scored two runs in the seventh and one in the eighth before Richie Palacios hit a two-run homer in the ninth to answer Mickey Moniak’s 447-foot leadoff shot in the eighth.

Up next

RHP Freddy Peralta (5-9, 4.99 ERA), acquired from the New York Mets on Sunday, will make his Rays debut Tuesday night. Rockies rookie RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-3, 3.33) is slated to make his fifth start of the season.

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