JJ Wetherholt hits tiebreaking double and Alec Burleson homers as Cardinals top Rockies 7-4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — JJ Wetherholt hit a go-ahead double, Alec Burleson homered and the St. Louis Cardinals used a…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — JJ Wetherholt hit a go-ahead double, Alec Burleson homered and the St. Louis Cardinals used a three-run eighth inning to beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4 on Sunday.

With the score tied at 4, Wetherholt smacked a two-run double into center field off Parker Mushinski that drove in Masyn Winn and Nathan Church. Iván Herrera tacked on an RBI single for his fourth hit of the game.

Burleson launched his 19th home run 441 feet to right-center in the fifth to extend St. Louis’ lead to 4-1. Jordan Walker had an RBI single in the first, Jimmy Crooks delivered a sacrifice fly in the third and Winn followed with a double that scored Burleson.

Brett Sullivan hit a two-run homer for Colorado in the sixth. Hunter Goodman tied it in the eighth when he connected against winning pitcher George Soriano (5-3) for his 34th home run this season.

Goodman also had an RBI single in the first.

Riley O’Brien worked a perfect ninth for his 29th save. Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy gave up three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Rockies reliever Tanner Gordon (0-3) was charged with two runs and four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

The Rockies (46-72) are a game ahead of the Los Angeles Angels for the worst record in the majors.

Up next

Rockies: Rookie RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-3, 4.25 ERA) is expected to start Monday night at Arizona.

Cardinals: RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-2, 3.60) pitches Monday night at home against Philadelphia.

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