Colson Montgomery hits 3-run homer and White Sox top Guardians 5-3 to increase AL Central lead

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery’s 26th homer, a three-run shot, capped Chicago’s four-run third inning and the White Sox held…

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery’s 26th homer, a three-run shot, capped Chicago’s four-run third inning and the White Sox held on to beat the Cleveland Guardians 5-3 on Sunday.

Munetaka Murakami and Randal Grichuk each doubled in a run as the White Sox won their second straight, increasing their AL Central lead to 3 1/2 games over second-place Detroit. Cleveland and Minnesota fell four games back.

Brenton Doyle had two hits to help Chicago win its 61st game, one more than in 2025 when the team finished last in the American League at 60-102.

Steven Kwan had two hits for the Guardians (58-61), who lost for the fifth time in six games. Kwan and Murakami extended their on-base streaks to 25 games, tied for the longest active run in the majors.

The game was delayed by rain for 2 hours, 23 minutes, after the first inning with the Guardians ahead 2-1. Both managers replaced their starters — Chicago’s Davis Martin and Cleveland’s Joey Cantillo — when play resumed.

White Sox left-hander Hagen Smith took over in the second, making his major league debut. Smith (1-0) tossed two scoreless innings for the win, but walked the bases loaded in the third before Brayan Rocchio lined out to third to end the threat.

Trevor Richards, the sixth Chicago reliever, allowed a run in the ninth on two walks and José Ramirez’s sacrifice fly, but earned his third career save and first this season.

Cleveland lefty Tim Herrin entered in the bottom of the second, followed by Craig Yoho with two outs in the third. Yoho (2-1) allowed four runs on two hits and four walks while getting only one out.

After Grichuk’s double down the left-field line tied it at 2, Montgomery lined a cutter to right to put Chicago ahead 5-2.

Up next

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (4-11, 3.85 ERA) faces Tigers RHP Drew Anderson (4-4, 4.01) on Tuesday in Detroit.

White Sox: RHP Sean Burke (7-6, 3.08 ERA) starts against Cincinnati LHP Nick Lodolo (3-2, 4.60) on Tuesday in Chicago.

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